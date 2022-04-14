DGAP-DD: ZEAL Network SE english

14.04.2022 16:28:43

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Othello Drei Beteiligungs GmbH & Co. KG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Oliver
Last name(s): Jaster
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ZEAL Network SE

b) LEI
391200EIRBXU4TUMMQ46 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000ZEAL241

b) Nature of the transaction


Contribution of 663,631 shares as a contribution in kind on the basis of an agreement under the law of obligations (so-called backstop agreement) as part of a capital increase in return for the acquisition of 5,759,813 shares in MAX Automation SE.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
14/04/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: ZEAL Network SE
Straßenbahnring 11
20251 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.zealnetwork.de



 
