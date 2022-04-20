DGAP-DD: ZEAL Network SE english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



20.04.2022 / 09:52

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: MAX Automation SE





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Oliver Last name(s): Jaster Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Amendment

Correction of the publication of 14.04.2022: 1a) Person obliged to notify, 4b) Inclusion of value ratio, 4c) and 4d) deletion

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

ZEAL Network SE

b) LEI

391200EIRBXU4TUMMQ46

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000ZEAL241





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of the ZEAL shares by contribution in kind by way of a mixed cash/substitute capital increase from authorised capital against the issue of new shares in MAX Automation SE.



11,062,507 new shares in MAX Automation SE were issued against the contribution of 1,274,594 shares in ZEAL Network SE by way of contribution in kind.





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



not numberable not numberable





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



not numberable not numberable





e) Date of the transaction

14/04/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





