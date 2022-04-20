+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 29.04.2022 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt kostenlos registrieren! +++-w-
20.04.2022 09:53:03

DGAP-DD: ZEAL Network SE english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.04.2022 / 09:52
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: MAX Automation SE

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Oliver
Last name(s): Jaster
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Amendment
Correction of the publication of 14.04.2022: 1a) Person obliged to notify, 4b) Inclusion of value ratio, 4c) and 4d) deletion

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ZEAL Network SE

b) LEI
391200EIRBXU4TUMMQ46 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000ZEAL241

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition of the ZEAL shares by contribution in kind by way of a mixed cash/substitute capital increase from authorised capital against the issue of new shares in MAX Automation SE.

11,062,507 new shares in MAX Automation SE were issued against the contribution of 1,274,594 shares in ZEAL Network SE by way of contribution in kind.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
14/04/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


20.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: ZEAL Network SE
Straßenbahnring 11
20251 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.zealnetwork.de



 
End of News DGAP News Service




74369  20.04.2022 



