DGAP-News: 11880 Solutions AG presents half-year results 2022: Customer growth in the second quarter

Essen, 10 August 2022 - 11880 Solutions AG generated revenues of EUR 27.2 million in the first half of 2022 (H1 2021: EUR 28.8 million) and is thus in line with its annual planning. In the second quarter, turnover of EUR 13.7 million was slightly above the turnover of the first quarter. EBITDA at Group level amounted to EUR 0.6 million in the first half of 2022 (H1 2021: EUR 2.6 million).

"In the second quarter of the current financial year, we were again able to record a slight increase in customers. This is a positive development in view of the challenging economic situation in Germany, the effects of which we are also experiencing in our business," says Christian Maar, CEO of 11880 Solutions AG.

In its digital business, 11880 Solutions AG generated revenues of EUR 21.4 million (H1 2021: EUR 22.4 million) and EBITDA of EUR 1.0 million (H1 2021: EUR 2.5 million). In the second quarter, the number of new customers increased slightly again.

In the Directory Assistance segment, which comprises directory assistance and call centre services, sales in the first half of 2022 amounted to 5.8 million In the business unit directory enquiries and call centre services, sales in the first half of 2022 amounted to EUR 5.8 million (H1 2021: EUR 6.4 million). The EBITDA generated amounted to minus EUR 0.4 million (H1 2021: EUR 0.1 million). While the development of call centre services was very successful, the market-related decline in call volume as well as the obligatory price announcement for directory assistance since January 2022 burdened the segment in the first six months of 2022.

"We are convinced that with innovative product developments, we will continue to be successful in these times. The company website launched in the first quarter of 2022 is already selling very successfully. In the second half of the year, we will expand our job platform wirfindendeinenJOB.de and werkenntdenBESTEN.de, Germany's largest rating portal, with some important functions that offer our customers great added value," says Christian Maar.

The full 2022 half-yearly report is available at: https://ir.11880.com/finanzberichte

