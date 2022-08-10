|
10.08.2022 08:00:34
DGAP-News: 11880 Solutions AG presents half-year results 2022: Customer growth in the second quarter
|
DGAP-News: 11880 Solutions AG
/ Key word(s): Half Year Results
Essen, 10 August 2022 - 11880 Solutions AG generated revenues of EUR 27.2 million in the first half of 2022 (H1 2021: EUR 28.8 million) and is thus in line with its annual planning. In the second quarter, turnover of EUR 13.7 million was slightly above the turnover of the first quarter. EBITDA at Group level amounted to EUR 0.6 million in the first half of 2022 (H1 2021: EUR 2.6 million).
"In the second quarter of the current financial year, we were again able to record a slight increase in customers. This is a positive development in view of the challenging economic situation in Germany, the effects of which we are also experiencing in our business," says Christian Maar, CEO of 11880 Solutions AG.
In its digital business, 11880 Solutions AG generated revenues of EUR 21.4 million (H1 2021: EUR 22.4 million) and EBITDA of EUR 1.0 million (H1 2021: EUR 2.5 million). In the second quarter, the number of new customers increased slightly again.
In the Directory Assistance segment, which comprises directory assistance and call centre services, sales in the first half of 2022 amounted to 5.8 million In the business unit directory enquiries and call centre services, sales in the first half of 2022 amounted to EUR 5.8 million (H1 2021: EUR 6.4 million). The EBITDA generated amounted to minus EUR 0.4 million (H1 2021: EUR 0.1 million). While the development of call centre services was very successful, the market-related decline in call volume as well as the obligatory price announcement for directory assistance since January 2022 burdened the segment in the first six months of 2022.
"We are convinced that with innovative product developments, we will continue to be successful in these times. The company website launched in the first quarter of 2022 is already selling very successfully. In the second half of the year, we will expand our job platform wirfindendeinenJOB.de and werkenntdenBESTEN.de, Germany's largest rating portal, with some important functions that offer our customers great added value," says Christian Maar.
The full 2022 half-yearly report is available at: https://ir.11880.com/finanzberichte
Contact:
Anja Meyer
11880 Solutions AG
Tel.: 0201 / 8099-188
E-Mail: anja.meyer@11880.com
10.08.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|11880 Solutions AG
|Hohenzollernstraße 24
|45128 Essen
|Germany
|Phone:
|0201-80990
|E-mail:
|info@11880.com
|Internet:
|www.11880.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005118806, DE0005118806, ,
|WKN:
|511880, 511880
|Indices:
|Prime All Share
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1416737
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1416737 10.08.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu 11880 Solutions AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu 11880 Solutions AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|11880 Solutions AG
|1,30
|0,78%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Inflationsbericht: ATX freundlich -- DAX unter der Nulllinie -- Börsen in Asien zeigen nach oben
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendiert am Donnerstag aufwärts. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt rutscht nach einem freundlichen Start ins Minus. Die größten Börsen in Asien folgen am Donnerstag der Wall Street nach oben.