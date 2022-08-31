DGAP-News: 125 Young People Embark on Careers with the KION Group

DGAP-News: KION GROUP AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

125 Young People Embark on Careers with the KION Group

This year the intralogistics Group is offering career prospects in its 19 apprenticeships and 13 dual study programs

Around 500 young people, including new starters, are currently undergoing training with German companies within the KION Group

The early stages of the 2022 training program are all about team building

The application and selection process for the 2023 training year is already underway

Frankfurt am Main on August 31, 2022This summer 125 young people will get their first taste of working life with German companies within the KION Group. 110 of them are embarking on training programs across 19 different professions, while 15 people will complete dual studies in one of the 13 study programs on offer. The KION Groupincluding its brands Linde Material Handling, STILL, and Dematic as well as KION Group ITcurrently employs a total of around 500 trainees and students.

With its portfolio of strong brands, the KION Group is an attractive employer for young people starting out in their careers. Training these youngsters is one of our top priorities, says Bernhard Just, Executive Vice President Human Resources KION GROUP AG. Both sides reap the rewards long term: Apprentices and students receive high-level training, while the company secures talent for the future. This is particularly important for our competitiveness.

Team-Building Trip to Austria

From industrial mechanics and technical model makers to production engineers, all training programs related to system solutions, forklift trucks, and warehouse handling equipment are run by Linde Material Handling. In cooperation with Linde Hydraulics, we have 58 junior employees starting here: 29 apprentices in industrial-technical professions (a further eight at Linde Hydraulics), nine aspiring managers, and three people at KION Group IT. There are also nine students on a dual study program, says Christopher Klix, Training Manager at Linde MH in Aschaffenburg. All trainees will be taken on for at least a year after the end of their training program.

September 1, 2022, will see trainees and students congregate in Aschaffenburg, where they will be welcomed by both company representatives and the works council. Afterwards trainees will get the opportunity to meet their trainers. In addition, there will be tours of the plant for newcomers to get better acquainted with the Linde MH headquarters and to familiarize themselves with their working environment. After this settling-in period, trainees and students will have the opportunity to take part in a very special team-building exercise, as they head off to Kleinwalsertal in Austria for a week of experiential education.

A Forklift Construction Workshop for the Future Experts

STILL has won multiple accolades in recent years for its excellent training program. Trainees are closely supervised from the very beginning to ensure they get off to a flying start. In 2022, a total 64 trainees and students are embarking on careers at STILL: In Hamburg, there are 35 junior employees (29 trainees and six students on dual study programs), including 23 in technical professions, four warehouse logistics specialists, and two industrial clerks. In the branch offices, there are 29 new starters, made up of 24 mechatronics engineers and five industrial clerks.

The onboarding process for trainees and students takes place over three stages for 2022, kicking off with joint team days. On September 1, all trainees in Germany will be welcomed together. The event will also be broadcast live throughout the branches, says Jan Wehlen, Training Manager at STILLs site in Hamburg. The day will finish with a communal barbecue. The following two days are dedicated to team building and initial technical training. People are especially looking forward to the forklift construction workshop, adds Wehlen. In early October, all the trainees will spend a week working together in mixed groups, focusing on the forklift truck as a product and on interacting as a team. To round off the training, they are tasked with leading a presentation on everything they have learned.

STILL also boasts an impressive retention rate: Out of 36 trainees and students, 35 were offered employment and one was enrolled on a dual study programso our quota for 2022 is almost 100%, says Wehlen.

Applications for 2023

The application and selection process for the 2023 training year is already underway. More information on training, dual study programs, and career opportunities at a leading intralogistics provider can be found on the KION Group website or on the career portal of our subsidiaries, Linde Material Handling, STILL, and Dematic.

https://www.kiongroup.com/en/Careers/Apprenticeships/

https://www.linde-mh.de/de/Ueber-uns/Arbeiten-bei-Linde/Ausbildung/

https://www.still.de/en-DE/job-career/training-integrated-degree-program/your-training-program-at-still.html

https://www.dematic.com/de-de/ueber/karriere/



The Company

The KION Group is one of the worlds leading providers of industrial trucks and supply chain solutions. Its full spectrum of services includes industrial trucks, such as forklift trucks and warehouse trucks, as well as integrated automation technologies and software solutions for the optimization of supply chainsincluding all related services. The KION Groups solutions ensure the smooth flow of materials and information in customers warehouses, production plants, and distribution centers in over 100 countries.

The MDAX listed group is the largest manufacturer of industrial trucks in Europe based on the number of units sold in 2021. Based on revenue for the year 2021, the KION Group is the leading overseas manufacturer in China, and including domestic manufacturers, the third-largest supplier there. The KION Group is also one of the worlds leading warehouse automation providers, based on 2021 revenue.

At the end of 2021, more than 1.6 million industrial trucks and over 8,000 installed systems from the KION Group were in use by customers from all manner of sectors and of varying sizes on six continents. The group currently has around 40,000 employees and generated revenue of approx. 10.3 billion in the 2021 financial year.



You can access up-to-date image material for the KION Group via our image database https://mediacenter.kiongroup.com/categories as well as on our respective brands websites.

