DGAP-News: 2G Energy AG: AGM approves capital increase from company funds

03.06.2022 / 13:32

AGM approves capital increase from company funds

- Shareholders approve all agenda items

- Dividend increases to EUR 0.50 per share (previous year: EUR 0.45 per share)

Heek, June 3, 2022 At todays Ordinary Annual General Meeting held in Ahaus, the shareholders of 2G Energy AG (ISIN DE000A0HL8N9), one of the internationally leading manufacturers of gas driven combined heat and power (CHP) systems, have approved a capital increase, from company funds, of EUR 13,455,000.00, from EUR 4,485,000.00 to EUR 17,940,000.00 (Sections 207 et seq. of the German Stock Corporation Act [AktG]). In this connection, 13,455,000 new bearer shares with a notional interest in the share capital of EUR 1.00 per share are to be issued, with three new shares existing for every old share.

The company will provide information on the date of implementation of the share split (issue of the new shares) after the entry in the Coesfeld District Court commercial register of the amendment to the companys bylaws to reflect the capital increase.

The approximately 150 shareholders present also approved all the other agenda items, such as the increase in the dividend to EUR 0.50 per share, the formal approval of the actions of the Management and Supervisory boards, and the re-election of Supervisory Board members.





2G company portrait

The 2G Energy AG Group is an internationally leading manufacturer of decentralized energy supply systems. With the development, production and technical installation as well as digital grid integration of combined heat and power systems (CHPs), the company offers comprehensive solutions in the growth market for highly efficient CHPs. Aftersales and maintenance services comprise an important additional performance criterion. The product range especially includes CHP modules in the 20 kW and 4,500 kW range for operation utilizing hydrogen, natural gas, biogas, as well as other lean gases. Worldwide, more than 7,000 installed 2G systems in various applications supply electrical and thermal energy to a broad spectrum of customers including companies in the housing industry, agriculture, commercial and industrial companies, public energy utilities, and municipal and local government authorities.

2G benefits from global long-term trends that make efficient and decentralized energy solutions ever more important. These trends include not only rising energy demand but also the need to conserve natural resources. The parallel generation of electrical and thermal energy makes CHP technology more efficient and climate-compatible than conventional energy conversion methods, especially when, for example, hydrogen of regenerative origin is harnessed as fuel. 2G power plants can offset wind and solar power plant production fluctuations as required, thereby forming a backbone technology for future supply concepts, especially in the deployment of hydrogen engines. 2Gs customers thereby derive consistent benefits from economically and ecologically highly beneficial innovations that rapidly pay for themselves and create extensive added values.

2G is consistently expanding its technological leadership through continuous research and development work, both in gas engine technology for hydrogen, Natural Gas and biogas applications, as well as in specific software development. Moreover, in the energy revolutions future electricity market design, the digitalization that 2G consistently implements forms an indispensable system-relevant element in combination with solar, wind, biogas and natural gas producers, and establishes a high barrier to market entry for competitors.

2G employs around 750 staff at its headquarters in Heek, Germany, in North America, as well as at five other European locations. The company is active in more than 50 countries and generated net sales of EUR 266 million in the 2021 financial year. 2G was founded in 1995 and has been listed on the stock market since 2007. The shares of 2G Energy (ISIN DE000A0HL8N9) are listed in the "Scale" segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

2022 calendar dates

September 5 Consolidated financial statements for H1 2022

September 5-6 Autumn Conference, Frankfurt

November 21 Q3 key figures and business trends

November 28-30 German Equity Conference, Frankfurt

IR contact

2G Energy AG

Benzstrasse 3, 48619 Heek

Phone: +49 (0) 2568 93 47-2795

Fax: +49 (0) 2568 93 47-15

Email: ir@2-g.de

Internet: www.2-g.de