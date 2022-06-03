|
03.06.2022 13:32:36
DGAP-News: 2G Energy AG: AGM approves capital increase from company funds
|
DGAP-News: 2G Energy AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Corporate Action
AGM approves capital increase from company funds
- Shareholders approve all agenda items
- Dividend increases to EUR 0.50 per share (previous year: EUR 0.45 per share)
Heek, June 3, 2022 At todays Ordinary Annual General Meeting held in Ahaus, the shareholders of 2G Energy AG (ISIN DE000A0HL8N9), one of the internationally leading manufacturers of gas driven combined heat and power (CHP) systems, have approved a capital increase, from company funds, of EUR 13,455,000.00, from EUR 4,485,000.00 to EUR 17,940,000.00 (Sections 207 et seq. of the German Stock Corporation Act [AktG]). In this connection, 13,455,000 new bearer shares with a notional interest in the share capital of EUR 1.00 per share are to be issued, with three new shares existing for every old share.
The company will provide information on the date of implementation of the share split (issue of the new shares) after the entry in the Coesfeld District Court commercial register of the amendment to the companys bylaws to reflect the capital increase.
The approximately 150 shareholders present also approved all the other agenda items, such as the increase in the dividend to EUR 0.50 per share, the formal approval of the actions of the Management and Supervisory boards, and the re-election of Supervisory Board members.
2022 calendar dates
IR contact
03.06.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|2G Energy AG
|Benzstr. 3
|48619 Heek
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)2568-9347-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)2568-9347-15
|E-mail:
|service@2-g.de
|Internet:
|www.2-g.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0HL8N9
|WKN:
|A0HL8N
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1368455
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1368455 03.06.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu 2G Energy AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu 2G Energy AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|2G Energy AG
|110,60
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGespanntes Warten auf den US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: ATX und DAX freundlich -- Japans Börse schlussendlich fester
Nach dem positiven Tag an den US-Börsen steigen auch der ATX und der DAX zum Ende der Handelswoche an. In Japan legte der Nikkei merklich zu, während in Shanghai und Honkong wegen eines Feiertages nicht gehandelt wurde.