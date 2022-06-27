DGAP-News: 2G Energy AG: Capital increase from company funds - 2G informs on the timing of the share split

DGAP-News: 2G Energy AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action

2G Energy AG: Capital increase from company funds - 2G informs on the timing of the share split



27.06.2022 / 08:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Capital increase from company funds - 2G informs on the timing of the share split

- Entry into the Commercial Register took place: the share capital of 2G Energy AG now amounts to EUR 17,940,000.00 (previously EUR 4,485,000.00)

- The 13,455,000 new shares will automatically be allocated on July 5, 2022

Heek, June 27, 2022 - The increase of capital from company funds resolved by the shareholders of 2G Energy AG (ISIN DE000A0HL8N9), one of the internationally leading manufacturers of gas driven combined heat and power systems (CHP), at the Annual General Meeting is now being carried out. As a result of the entry of the resolution of the Annual General Meeting (alongside the other approved amendments to the articles of association) into the Commercial Register on June 14, 2022, the share capital of 2G Energy AG rose by EUR 13,455,000.00 from EUR 4,485,000.00 to EUR 17,940,000.00.

Based on their present holding in ISIN DE000A0HL8N9, shareholders in the company will be entitled on the evening of July 4, 2022 (record date) after the market has closed, to receive new shares in the ratio of 1:3, that is to say, three new shares for each old share. The percentage share in 2G Energy AG capital held by each shareholder will not be affected.

Since all shares in 2G Energy AG are held in collective custody, no action is required on the part of shareholders with regard to the allocation of new shares. On July 1, 2022 (ex-dividend date), the new shares will be included in the existing listing in the open market segment "Scale" at the Frankfurt stock exchange. Allocation of the new shares by the respective depositary banks to shareholders entitled will take place on July 5, 2022 (due date) by way of credit to their securities account.

This means that pending buy and sell orders on the stock exchanges will be automatically deleted on the eve of July 1, 2022 (ex-dividend date).

It is expected that the share price level will be adjusted accordingly. The new shares will carry a profit-share entitlement with effect from January 1, 2022 and will be listed under the same reference ISIN DE000A0HL8N9 as the old shares. The implementation of the capital increase from company funds makes 2G's share even more attractive for investors, especially for private investors.





2G company portrait

The 2G Energy AG Group is an internationally leading manufacturer of decentralized energy supply systems. With the development, production and technical installation as well as digital grid integration of combined heat and power systems (CHPs), the company offers comprehensive solutions in the growth market for highly efficient CHPs. Aftersales and maintenance services comprise an important additional performance criterion. The product range especially includes CHP modules in the 20 kW and 4,500 kW range for operation utilizing hydrogen, natural gas, biogas, as well as other lean gases. Worldwide, more than 7,000 installed 2G systems in various applications supply electrical and thermal energy to a broad spectrum of customers including companies in the housing industry, agriculture, commercial and industrial companies, public energy utilities, and municipal and local government authorities.

2G benefits from global long-term trends that make efficient and decentralized energy solutions ever more important. These trends include not only rising energy demand but also the need to conserve natural resources. The parallel generation of electrical and thermal energy makes CHP technology more efficient and climate-compatible than conventional energy conversion methods, especially when, for example, hydrogen of regenerative origin is harnessed as fuel. 2G power plants can offset wind and solar power plant production fluctuations as required, thereby forming a backbone technology for future supply concepts, especially in the deployment of hydrogen engines. 2Gs customers thereby derive consistent benefits from economically and ecologically highly beneficial innovations that rapidly pay for themselves and create extensive added values.

2G is consistently expanding its technological leadership through continuous research and development work, both in gas engine technology for hydrogen, Natural Gas and biogas applications, as well as in specific software development. Moreover, in the energy revolutions future electricity market design, the digitalization that 2G consistently implements forms an indispensable system-relevant element in combination with solar, wind, biogas and natural gas producers, and establishes a high barrier to market entry for competitors.

2G employs around 750 staff at its headquarters in Heek, Germany, in North America, as well as at five other European locations. The company is active in more than 50 countries and generated net sales of EUR 266 million in the 2021 financial year. 2G was founded in 1995 and has been listed on the stock market since 2007. The shares of 2G Energy (ISIN DE000A0HL8N9) are listed in the "Scale" segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.



2022 calendar dates

September 5 Consolidated financial statements for H1 2022

September 5-6 Autumn Conference, Frankfurt

November 21 Q3 key figures and business trends

November 28-30 German Equity Conference, Frankfurt



IR contact

2G Energy AG

Benzstrasse 3, 48619 Heek

Phone: +49 (0) 2568 93 47-2795

Fax: +49 (0) 2568 93 47-15

Email: ir@2-g.de

Internet: www.2-g.de