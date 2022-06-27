|
DGAP-News: 2G Energy AG: Capital increase from company funds - 2G informs on the timing of the share split
- Entry into the Commercial Register took place: the share capital of 2G Energy AG now amounts to EUR 17,940,000.00 (previously EUR 4,485,000.00)
- The 13,455,000 new shares will automatically be allocated on July 5, 2022
Heek, June 27, 2022 - The increase of capital from company funds resolved by the shareholders of 2G Energy AG (ISIN DE000A0HL8N9), one of the internationally leading manufacturers of gas driven combined heat and power systems (CHP), at the Annual General Meeting is now being carried out. As a result of the entry of the resolution of the Annual General Meeting (alongside the other approved amendments to the articles of association) into the Commercial Register on June 14, 2022, the share capital of 2G Energy AG rose by EUR 13,455,000.00 from EUR 4,485,000.00 to EUR 17,940,000.00.
Based on their present holding in ISIN DE000A0HL8N9, shareholders in the company will be entitled on the evening of July 4, 2022 (record date) after the market has closed, to receive new shares in the ratio of 1:3, that is to say, three new shares for each old share. The percentage share in 2G Energy AG capital held by each shareholder will not be affected.
Since all shares in 2G Energy AG are held in collective custody, no action is required on the part of shareholders with regard to the allocation of new shares. On July 1, 2022 (ex-dividend date), the new shares will be included in the existing listing in the open market segment "Scale" at the Frankfurt stock exchange. Allocation of the new shares by the respective depositary banks to shareholders entitled will take place on July 5, 2022 (due date) by way of credit to their securities account.
This means that pending buy and sell orders on the stock exchanges will be automatically deleted on the eve of July 1, 2022 (ex-dividend date).
It is expected that the share price level will be adjusted accordingly. The new shares will carry a profit-share entitlement with effect from January 1, 2022 and will be listed under the same reference ISIN DE000A0HL8N9 as the old shares. The implementation of the capital increase from company funds makes 2G's share even more attractive for investors, especially for private investors.
