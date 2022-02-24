|
24.02.2022 10:59:58
DGAP-News: 2G Energy AG closes FY 2021 with strong final spurt in business with both new equipment and service
|
DGAP-News: 2G Energy AG
/ Key word(s): Development of Sales
Corporate News Heek, February 24, 2022
2G Energy AG closes FY 2021 with strong final spurt in business with both new equipment and service
- Net sales up by around 7 % to approximately EUR 265 million (previous year: EUR 246.7 million)
- Service business grows by more than 20 % to exceed EUR 110 million (previous year: EUR 93.3 million)
Heek, February 24, 2022 - 2G Energy AG (ISIN DE000A0HL8N9), one of the internationally leading manufacturers of gas driven combined heat and power (CHP) systems, continued on its growth path in the past 2021 financial year, growing its net sales from EUR 246.7 million in the previous year to around EUR 265 million, on the basis of preliminary results.
Thanks to strong year-end business, sales in the new equipment area of around EUR 151 million almost matched the previous year's level (EUR 153.4 million).
Especially the service business proved to be a sales driver, which grew to well over EUR 110 million on the basis of the preliminary figures (previous year: EUR 93.3 million). Around EUR 4.7 million of this amount is attributable to HJS Motoren GmbH, which is included in the consolidated financial statements from the date of its full acquisition as of the end of May 2021.
December in particular was characterized by the worsening COVID 19 situation, which made a renewed, comprehensive lockdown seem possible. Many customers were keen to bring forward service work that was necessary anyway or to start up already delivered new systems without further delay.
2G benefits from global long-term trends that make efficient and decentralized energy solutions ever more important. These trends include not only rising energy demand but also the need to conserve natural resources. The parallel generation of electrical and thermal energy makes CHP technology more efficient and climate-compatible than conventional energy production methods, especially when, for example, hydrogen of regenerative origin is harnessed as fuel. 2G power plants can offset wind and solar power plant production fluctuations as required, thereby forming a backbone technology for future supply concepts, especially in the deployment of hydrogen engines. 2G's customers thereby derive consistent benefits from economically and ecologically highly beneficial innovations that rapidly pay for themselves and create extensive added values.
2G is consistently expanding its technological leadership through continuous research and development work, both in gas engine technology for hydrogen, Natural Gas and biogas applications, as well as in specific software development. Moreover, in the energy revolution's future electricity market design, the digitalization that 2G consistently implements forms an indispensable system-relevant element in combination with solar, wind, biogas and natural gas producers, and establishes a high barrier to market entry for competitors.
2G employs around 700 staff at its headquarters in Heek, Germany, in North America, as well as at five other European locations. The company is active in more than 50 countries and generated net sales of EUR 247 million in the 2020 financial year. 2G was founded in 1995 and has been listed on the stock market since 2007. The shares of 2G Energy (ISIN DE000A0HL8N9) are listed in the "Scale" segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
2022 calendar dates
24.02.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|2G Energy AG
|Benzstr. 3
|48619 Heek
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)2568-9347-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)2568-9347-15
|E-mail:
|service@2-g.de
|Internet:
|www.2-g.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0HL8N9
|WKN:
|A0HL8N
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1287229
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1287229 24.02.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu 2G Energy AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu 2G Energy AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|2G Energy AG
|96,60
|0,73%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg: ATX legt zu -- DAX in Grün -- Asiatische Börsen letztendlich zum Teil erholt
Der heimischen Markt zeigt sich am Freitag im Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex legt ebenfalls zu. An den Börsen in Fernost kam es vor dem Wochenende teilweise zu Gewinnen. Die US-Börsen dreht am Donnerstag im späten Verlauf auf.