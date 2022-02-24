DGAP-News: 2G Energy AG closes FY 2021 with strong final spurt in business with both new equipment and service

24.02.2022 10:59:58

DGAP-News: 2G Energy AG / Key word(s): Development of Sales
24.02.2022 / 10:59
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News Heek, February 24, 2022

- Net sales up by around 7 % to approximately EUR 265 million (previous year: EUR 246.7 million)

- Service business grows by more than 20 % to exceed EUR 110 million (previous year: EUR 93.3 million)

Heek, February 24, 2022 - 2G Energy AG (ISIN DE000A0HL8N9), one of the internationally leading manufacturers of gas driven combined heat and power (CHP) systems, continued on its growth path in the past 2021 financial year, growing its net sales from EUR 246.7 million in the previous year to around EUR 265 million, on the basis of preliminary results.

Thanks to strong year-end business, sales in the new equipment area of around EUR 151 million almost matched the previous year's level (EUR 153.4 million).

Especially the service business proved to be a sales driver, which grew to well over EUR 110 million on the basis of the preliminary figures (previous year: EUR 93.3 million). Around EUR 4.7 million of this amount is attributable to HJS Motoren GmbH, which is included in the consolidated financial statements from the date of its full acquisition as of the end of May 2021.

December in particular was characterized by the worsening COVID 19 situation, which made a renewed, comprehensive lockdown seem possible. Many customers were keen to bring forward service work that was necessary anyway or to start up already delivered new systems without further delay.



2G company portrait
The 2G Energy AG Group is an internationally leading manufacturer of decentralized energy supply systems. With the development, production and technical installation as well as digital grid integration of combined heat and power systems (CHPs), the company offers comprehensive solutions in the growth market for highly efficient CHPs. Aftersales and maintenance services comprise an important additional performance criterion. The product range especially includes CHP modules in the 20 kW and 4,500 kW range for operation utilizing hydrogen, natural gas, biogas, as well as other lean gases. Worldwide, more than 7,000 installed 2G systems in various applications supply electrical and thermal energy to a broad spectrum of customers including companies in the housing industry, agriculture, commercial and industrial companies, public energy utilities, and municipal and local government authorities.

2G benefits from global long-term trends that make efficient and decentralized energy solutions ever more important. These trends include not only rising energy demand but also the need to conserve natural resources. The parallel generation of electrical and thermal energy makes CHP technology more efficient and climate-compatible than conventional energy production methods, especially when, for example, hydrogen of regenerative origin is harnessed as fuel. 2G power plants can offset wind and solar power plant production fluctuations as required, thereby forming a backbone technology for future supply concepts, especially in the deployment of hydrogen engines. 2G's customers thereby derive consistent benefits from economically and ecologically highly beneficial innovations that rapidly pay for themselves and create extensive added values.

2G is consistently expanding its technological leadership through continuous research and development work, both in gas engine technology for hydrogen, Natural Gas and biogas applications, as well as in specific software development. Moreover, in the energy revolution's future electricity market design, the digitalization that 2G consistently implements forms an indispensable system-relevant element in combination with solar, wind, biogas and natural gas producers, and establishes a high barrier to market entry for competitors.

2G employs around 700 staff at its headquarters in Heek, Germany, in North America, as well as at five other European locations. The company is active in more than 50 countries and generated net sales of EUR 247 million in the 2020 financial year. 2G was founded in 1995 and has been listed on the stock market since 2007. The shares of 2G Energy (ISIN DE000A0HL8N9) are listed in the "Scale" segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

2022 calendar dates
March 31            Preliminary results for FY 2021, 2022 guidance
April 6-7              Metzler Micro Cap Days
April 21              Consolidated financial statements for FY 2021
May 19               Q1 key figures and business trends
May 23-25          Spring Conference, Frankfurt
June 3                Ordinary AGM, Ahaus
September 5      Consolidated financial statements for H1 2022
September 5-6   Autumn Conference, Frankfurt
November 21     Q3 key figures and business trends
November 28-30  German Equity Conference, Frankfurt

IR contact
2G Energy AG
Benzstrasse 3, 48619 Heek
Phone: +49 (0) 2568 93 47-2795
Fax: +49 (0) 2568 93 47-15
Email: ir@2-g.de
Internet: www.2-g.de


Language: English
Company: 2G Energy AG
Benzstr. 3
48619 Heek
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)2568-9347-0
Fax: +49 (0)2568-9347-15
E-mail: service@2-g.de
Internet: www.2-g.de
ISIN: DE000A0HL8N9
WKN: A0HL8N
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
