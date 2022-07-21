DGAP-News: 2G Energy AG reports growth in new order intake to EUR 60.8 million in Q2 (previous year: EUR 47.8 million)

DGAP-News: 2G Energy AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

2G Energy AG reports growth in new order intake to EUR 60.8 million in Q2 (previous year: EUR 47.8 million)



21.07.2022 / 08:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





2G Energy AG reports growth in new order intake to EUR 60.8 million in Q2 (previous year: EUR 47.8 million)

Heek, July 21, 2022 2G Energy AG (ISIN DE000A0HL8N9), one of the internationally leading manufacturers of gas driven combined heat and power (CHP) systems, reports continued year-on-year growth in its intake of new orders for new systems in the second quarter of the year. Overall, new orders worth a total of EUR 60.8 million were received, representing growth of around 27 %. In the first quarter, new order intake was already up by around 15 % on the previous year (EUR 46.4 million) to stand at EUR 53.6 million.

The composition of new order intake in the past quarter is as follows:

2022 2021 Change EUR m in % EUR m in % EUR m in % Germany 36.3 60 % 26.6 56 % 9.7 36 % Rest of Europe 19.3 32 % 13.1 28 % 6.2 47 % North/Central America 0.7 1 % 4.6 10 % -3.9 -85 % Asia/Australia 1.5 2 % 1.9 4 % -0.4 -21 % Rest of the world 3.1 5 % 1.6 3 % 1.5 94 % Total 60.8 100 % 47.8 100 % 13.0 27 %

In the last Corporate News published on July 8, 2022, the 2G Management Board had already confirmed the long-term net sales and earnings guidance for the years 2022, 2024 and 2026, referring to growing interest worldwide especially for cogeneration systems powered by alternative gases.

The consolidated new order intake figures for the second quarter confirm the aforementioned assessment and underscore that 2G is well positioned for the future with its broad product and customer portfolio as well as its years of expertise in a wide range of application concepts in all gas sectors, adds CEO Christian Grotholt. In particular, it is once again evident that temporary economic weaknesses in one market can be more than offset by rising demand in other regions.

In light of current discussions, it is certainly worth mentioning that in the past week alone, ten new systems were commissioned in Germany for operation with gas from purification plants, notes CFO Friedrich Pehle.





2G company portrait

The 2G Energy AG Group is an internationally leading manufacturer of decentralized energy supply systems. With the development, production and technical installation as well as digital grid integration of combined heat and power systems (CHPs), the company offers comprehensive solutions in the growth market for highly efficient CHPs. After-sales and maintenance services comprise an important additional performance criterion. The product range especially includes CHP modules in the 20 kW and 4,500 kW range for operation utilizing hydrogen, natural gas, biogas as well as other lean gases. Worldwide, more than 7,000 installed 2G systems in various applications supply electrical and thermal energy to a broad spectrum of customers including companies in the housing industry, agriculture, commercial and industrial companies, public energy utilities, and municipal and local government authorities.

2G benefits from global long-term trends that make efficient and decentralized energy solutions ever more important. These trends include not only rising energy demand but also the need to conserve natural resources. The parallel generation of electrical and thermal energy makes CHP technology more efficient and climate-compatible than conventional power conversion methods, especially when, for example, hydrogen of regenerative origin is harnessed as fuel. 2G power plants can offset wind and solar power plant production fluctuations as required, thereby forming a backbone technology for future supply concepts, especially in the deployment of hydrogen engines. As a consequence, 2Gs customers derive consistent benefits from economically and ecologically highly beneficial innovations that rapidly pay for themselves and create extensive added values.

2G is consistently expanding its technological leadership through continuous research and development work, both in gas engine technology for hydrogen, Natural Gas and biogas applications, as well as in specific software development. Moreover, in the energy revolutions future electricity market design, the digitalization that 2G consistently implements forms an indispensable system-relevant element in combination with solar, wind, biogas and natural gas producers, and creates a high barrier to market entry for competitors.

2G employs around 750 staff at its headquarters in Heek, Germany, in North America, as well as at five other European locations. The company is active in more than 50 countries and generated net sales of EUR 266 million in the 2021 financial year. 2G was founded in 1995 and has been listed on the capital market since 2007. The shares of 2G Energy (ISIN DE000A0HL8N9) are listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

2022 calendar dates

August 25 Hamburg Investor Conference

September 5 Consolidated financial statements as of June 30, 2022

September 5-6 Autumn Conference, Frankfurt

November 21 Q3 key figures and business trends

November 28-30 German Equity Forum, Frankfurt

IR contact

2G Energy AG

Benzstrasse 3, 48619 Heek

Phone: +49 (0) 2568 93 47-2795

Fax: +49 (0) 2568 93 47-15

Email: ir@2-g.de

Internet: www.2-g.de