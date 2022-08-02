|
DGAP-News: A Million Dollars Will Level Up Thousands of Houston Area Residents Out of Digital Divide
DGAP-News: Comcast Houston
If youve ever played a popular 80s video game, then you know about the disadvantages your character has right out of the gate. You cant jump as high or as far, and its easier to lose the level and have to start all over again. But in the first few seconds, theres usually always a chance to level up your character. Instantly, you can jump higher and farther, run faster and if you encounter an enemy, you still have another chance at winning the level.
There are thousands of Houston area residents who from a digital perspective arent leveled up and therefore struggle to participate in the digital economy. Some Houstonians still dont know how to surf the web, write emails or create a resume. Others dont even have a reliable and fast internet connection in their homes. The digital divide is still big. According to the 2020 U.S. Census Bureaus American Communities Survey, one in ten households, or 687,086 households, in the greater Houston area do not have an internet subscription or do not have a computer.
They want to level up, and they are about to get it.
Comcast, the Houston areas largest internet service provider, is giving more than one million dollars this year to local organizations that help students, adults and people with disabilities level up their computer, career development and tech education skills. The million-dollar investment will also support ongoing efforts to build awareness about low-cost or no-cost connectivity programs like Internet Essentials and the federal governments Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP).
These investments are a part of Comcasts ongoing efforts to make a real difference in southeast Texas by giving families an opportunity to thrive in this digital age, Ralph Martinez, Comcast Houstons Regional Senior Vice President, said. The Internet is where life happens. It allows students to expand their educational aspirations and it empowers parents to explore better job openings so they can ultimately deliver a better quality of life for their families.
So far, Comcast has given grants to eight Houston area organizations. More announcements will be made later this year.
We are passionate about doing our part to help close the digital divide and committed to helping establish a more equitable foundation for learning, working and succeeding, Martinez said.
Comcast remains steadfast in its efforts to connect people to moments that matter, to connect families to opportunities in Southeast Texas. For more than a decade, the company has offered Internet Essentials to help low-income Americans access reliable, high-speed internet. Comcast is now a proud champion of the federal governments new Affordable Connectivity Program. ACP gives qualifying households up to $30 towards their monthly internet bill. With ACP, Comcasts Internet Essentials internet service is free.
As more Houston area residents get the level up they need, just like in their gameplay, they will have more chances to keep advancingbetter jobs, better education, innovation, opportunities and yes, more fun and better gaming.
