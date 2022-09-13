|
13.09.2022 14:00:10
DGAP-News: A Quick Look at the OTC Markets' Most-Active Securities In August - Heres What You Need to Know
|
DGAP-News: OTC Markets
While July gave markets around the world a breather, August reestablished 2022s choppy financial conditions.
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA: SPY) declined by 4.08% in August, its fifth month of decline in 2022. The Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ: ONEQ) and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA: DIA) mirrored this downward trend, showing monthly decreases of 4.59% and 3.96%, respectively, in August.
Given the possibility some think probability that the Federal Reserve will hike rates yet again in September, and the fact that global economies are experiencing growing inflationary pressures, investor sentiment appears to have altered course in August when compared to July. While some warn that the U.S. may be heading into a prolonged recession, others report that recent macroeconomic data like a 3.7% unemployment rate do not support this argument.
Even as ambiguity surrounds the markets future movements, OTC Markets Group Inc.s (OTCQX: OTCM) regulated markets experienced a slight increase in total monthly volume in August, recording $39.3 billion in trades for the month compared to $37.3 billion in July. Additionally, two Ethereum-based securities found themselves in improved positions on the OTCQX Best Markets Most Active list.
Finally, a number of new securities have emerged on the OTCQX Best Market and OTCQB Venture Market, which could potentially be of interest to investors despite the relatively bearish sentiment experienced throughout the month and year so far. Both the OTCQX Best Market and the OTCQB Venture Market maintained a significant international presence in August, with over half of the top most-traded securities across both markets being composed of international operators.A Dive Into The OTCQX Best Markets Most-Active List
The OTCQX Best Market recorded $7 billion in trades in August, a figure that has been relatively unchanged since July.
Grayscale Ethereum Trust (OTCQX: ETHE) rose to the top of OTCQX Best Markets most-active list, while steadfast performers Roche Holding AG (OTCQX: RHHBY) and Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTCQX: GBTC) slotted in as the second and third most-traded securities.
Additionally, OTCQXs top 10 most-active securities experienced a slight reshuffle in August, welcoming Imperial Brands PLC (OTCQX: IMBBY), a multinational tobacco company, and Computer Services Inc. (OTCQX: CSVI). The two displace Danone S.A. (OTCQX: DANOY) and Zurich Insurance Group Ltd. (OTCQX: ZURVY), two usuals in the OTCQXs Top 10 Most Active list.
Despite poor market conditions around the globe, the OTCQX Best Market has managed to maintain its hold on a number of industries, as demonstrated by the constituents of its Most Active list. Below are some of the companies on the list along with their relevant specialties:
Of the 30 securities on the Most Active list, 22 were international operators. Some of these were new faces like the United Kingdoms Imperial Brands and Canadas Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (OTCQX: RECAF), while some regulars like Germanys Adidas AG (OTCQX: ADDYY) and the United Kingdoms Anglo American PLC (OTCQX: NGLOY) were also present.
Other notable volume movers:
The OTCQB Venture Market recorded $601 million in trades in August, an increase from Julys $463 million figure.
Like the OTCQX Best Market, the OTCQB Venture Markets Top 10 Most Active list saw two new entries. Specifically, American Lithium Corp. (OTCQB: LIACF) and Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF) made their way into the top 10.
Similar to July, the OTCQB Venture Market witnessed a number of novelties in August. In addition to two new companies on the Top 10 Most Active list, the second, third and fourth most-active securities also changed. Computer memory subsystems specialist Netlist Inc. (OTCQB: NLST), mortgage financiers Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. (Freddie Mac) (OTCQB: FMCC), and Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) (OTCQB: FNMA) made way for Stemtech Corp. (OTCQB: STEK), Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc. (OTCQB: NWBO) and American Battery Technology Co. (OTCQB: ABML).
Thirteen international securities landed a spot on the OTCQB Venture Markets Most Active list. Of these, four are Australian, six are Canadian, one is Israeli, one is South African and one is from Hong Kong.
Other notable movers:
Below are the top 10 most actively traded securities on the OTCQX Best Market and OTCQB Venture Market in August.
OTCQX Top 10:
OTCQB Top 10:
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets. OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.
This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.Contact Details
OTC Markets Group, Inc.
News Source: News Direct
13.09.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|OTC Markets
|United States
|ISIN:
|US67106F1084
|EQS News ID:
|1441549
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1441549 13.09.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu OTC Markets Group Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu OTC Markets Group Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|OTC Markets Group Inc.
|54,50
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Verbraucherpreisveröffentlichung: ATX dreht ins Minus -- DAX rutscht ab -- Wall Street in Rot -- Moderate Gewinne in Asien
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fällt unter die Nulllinie zurück. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt rutscht am Nachmittag ins Minus. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich nach Bekanntgabe der Inflationsdaten tiefer. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich im Dienstagshandel mehrheitlich etwas höher.