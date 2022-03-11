DGAP-News: Aareal Bank refinances Nobu Hotel London Portman Square for London + Regional Hotels

DGAP-News: Aareal Bank AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Financing

Aareal Bank refinances Nobu Hotel London Portman Square for London + Regional Hotels



11.03.2022 / 12:20

PRESS RELEASE

Wiesbaden, 11 March 2022 - Aareal Bank announces the closing of a financing agreement with London + Regional Hotels (L + R). The international real estate investor received a senior loan to refinance the rebranding and remodeling of the Nobu Hotel London Portman Square, which opened as a luxury five-star hotel in May 2021.

Flagged under a luxury hospitality brand steeped in Japanese-inspired ideology of Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro and Meir Teper, the 249-room Nobu Hotel London Portman Square charms with its minimalist design, first-rate wellness, and meeting facilities - and the quintessential Nobu dining experience that has become synonymous with top gastronomy. Its prime location in the very heart of central London is also a key selling point of the hotel, placing guests at the doorstep of Marylebone's independent boutiques and the renowned shopping districts of Bond Street and Regent Street. This hotel marks the third collaboration between L + R and Nobu, following existing properties in Ibiza and Monte Carlo.

As one of the largest privately held property companies in Europe, L + R actively invests in and develops real estate properties in the UK and abroad. The group's extensive footprint spans across the UK, continental Europe, the US and the Caribbean. Their 113-hotel portfolio comprises some 23,000 rooms across a broad range of hotel sectors, from iconic luxury hotels and resorts, to a wider collection of independent hotels, as well as a portfolio of 60 Holiday Inn Express properties.

Bettina Graef-Parker, Managing Director Special Property Finance at Aareal Bank, remarked: "We are very proud to have closed another agreement with L + R. Hotels are a very specific asset class that requires careful consideration by both the investor and financier, particularly in the challenging environment of today. L + R and Aareal Bank's longstanding experience and expertise in hotels continue to enable us to identify opportunities and thrive in the sector."

The deal's financing advisory services were provided by Chatham; on legal matters, L + R and Aareal Bank were advised by Fladgate and Bird & Bird respectively, while Cushman & Wakefield Hospitality carried out the property's valuation.

About Aareal Bank Group

Aareal Bank Group, headquartered in Wiesbaden, is a leading international property specialist. It provides smart financings, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries, and is present across three continents: Europe, North America and Asia/Pacific. Aareal Bank Group's business strategy focuses on sustainable business success, with environmental, social and governance aspects as an integral part of this strategy. Aareal Bank AG, whose shares are included in Deutsche Börse's SDAX index, is the Group's parent entity. It manages the various entities organised in the Group's business segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital Solutions, and Aareon. The Structured Property Financing segment encompasses all of Aareal Bank Group's property financing and funding activities. Here, the Bank supports its clients in making large-volume commercial property investments. The investment properties mostly comprise office buildings, hotels, shopping centres, logistics and residential property, as well as student apartments. In the Banking & Digital Solutions segment, Aareal Bank Group supports businesses from the housing, property management and energy industries as a digitalisation partner - combining extensive advisory services and product solutions with traditional corporate banking services and deposit-taking. Its subsidiary Aareon, the leading supplier of ERP software and digital solutions for the European property sector and their partners, represents the third business segment. Aareon is digitalising the property industry by offering user-oriented software solutions that simplify and automate processes, support sustainable and energy-efficient operations, and interconnect all process participants.