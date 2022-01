DGAP-News: Abivax 2022 Financial Communication Calendar

DGAP-News: ABIVAX / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Abivax 2022 Financial Communication Calendar



25.01.2022 / 18:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Abivax 2022 Financial Communication Calendar PARIS, France, January 25, 2022 - 6:00 p.m. (CET) - Abivax SA (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 - ABVX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies that modulate the immune system to treat chronic inflammatory diseases and cancer, today publishes its 2022 financial communication calendar. Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Publication of financial statements as of December 31, 2021



Publication of financial statements as of December 31, 2021 Friday, April 15, 2022

Publication and release of the 2021 annual financial report



Publication and release of the 2021 annual financial report Monday, May 23, 2022 - 10.00 a.m. (CEST)

Shareholders' meeting



Shareholders' meeting Thursday, September 15, 2022

Publication of financial statements as of June 30, 2022



Publication of financial statements as of June 30, 2022 Friday, September 30, 2022

Publication and release of 2022 half year report ***** About Abivax (www.abivax.com)

Abivax, a clinical stage biotechnology company, is developing novel therapies that modulate the physiological inflammation and immunological pathways to treat patients with chronic inflammatory diseases and cancer. Abivax is listed on Euronext compartment B (ISIN: FR0012333284 - Mnémo: ABVX). Based in Paris and Montpellier, Abivax has two drug candidates in clinical development, ABX464 to treat severe chronic inflammatory diseases, and ABX196 to treat hepatocellular carcinoma. More information on the company is available at www.abivax.com. Follow us on Twitter @ABIVAX_.

Contacts Abivax

Communications

Regina Jehle

regina.jehle@abivax.com

+33 6 24 50 69 63

Investors

LifeSci Advisors

Ligia Vela-Reid

lvela-reid@lifesciadvisors.com

+44 7413 825310

Press Relations & Investors Europe

MC Services AG

Anne Hennecke

anne.hennecke@mc-services.eu

+49 211 529 252 22

Public Relations France

Actifin

Ghislaine Gasparetto

ggasparetto@actifin.fr

+33 6 21 10 49 24 Public Relations France

DGM Conseil

Thomas Roborel de Climens

thomasdeclimens@dgm-conseil.fr

+33 6 14 50 15 84 Public Relations USA

Rooney Partners LLC

Jeanene Timberlake

jtimberlake@rooneypartners.com

+1 646 770 8858

25.01.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de