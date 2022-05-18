DGAP-News: ABIVAX: Abivax announces annual ordinary and extraordinary general meeting on June 9, 2022, and the availability of the preparatory documents

DGAP-News: ABIVAX / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Abivax announces annual ordinary and extraordinary general meeting on June 9, 2022, and the availability of the preparatory documents

PARIS, France, May 18, 2022 06:00 p.m. (CEST) Abivax SA (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 ABVX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies that modulate the immune system to treat chronic inflammatory diseases, viral infections, and cancer, informs its shareholders that its ordinary and extraordinary general meeting will be held on June 9, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. (CEST), at the offices of Dechert (Paris) LLP, located at 32 rue de Monceau in Paris (75008), France.

The Shareholders Meeting documents and information and the voting form have been made available to Shareholders under the terms and conditions specified by current French regulations, and are available on the Companys website. All documents are exclusively available in French.

