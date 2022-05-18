|
18.05.2022 18:00:04
DGAP-News: ABIVAX: Abivax announces annual ordinary and extraordinary general meeting on June 9, 2022, and the availability of the preparatory documents
|
DGAP-News: ABIVAX
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Abivax announces annual ordinary and extraordinary general meeting on June 9, 2022, and the availability of the preparatory documents
PARIS, France, May 18, 2022 06:00 p.m. (CEST) Abivax SA (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 ABVX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies that modulate the immune system to treat chronic inflammatory diseases, viral infections, and cancer, informs its shareholders that its ordinary and extraordinary general meeting will be held on June 9, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. (CEST), at the offices of Dechert (Paris) LLP, located at 32 rue de Monceau in Paris (75008), France.
The Shareholders Meeting documents and information and the voting form have been made available to Shareholders under the terms and conditions specified by current French regulations, and are available on the Companys website. All documents are exclusively available in French.
*****
About Abivax (www.abivax.com)
Abivax, a clinical stage biotechnology company, is developing novel therapies that modulate the bodys natural immune machinery to treat patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, viral infections, and cancer. Abivax is listed on Euronext compartment B (ISIN: FR0012333284 Mnémo: ABVX). Based in Paris and Montpellier, Abivax has two drug candidates in clinical development, ABX464 to treat severe inflammatory diseases, and ABX196 to treat hepatocellular carcinoma. More information on the company is available at www.abivax.com. Follow us on Twitter @ABIVAX_.
18.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP
1353803 18.05.2022
