DGAP-News: Abivax publishes a prospectus in the context of its capital increase

ABIVAX PUBLISHES A PROSPECTUS IN THE CONTEXT OF ITS CAPITAL INCREASE



PARIS, FRANCE, September 2, 2022 20.30 p.m. (CEST) Abivax (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 ABVX) (the Company), a phase 3 clinical-stage biotechnology company harnessing the immune system to develop novel treatments for inflammatory diseases, viral diseases and cancer, today announces the availability of an amendment to its 2022 Universal Registration Document filed with the French Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) on April 28, 2022 under number D.22-0372 and of a listing prospectus approved by the AMF under number 22-368 on September 2, 2022, in the context of its reserved oversubscribed capital increase of approximately EUR 46 million.

The prospectus is composed of:

the 2022 Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on April 28, 2022 under number D.22-0372;

the amendment of the 2022 Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on September 2, 2022 under number D.22-0372-A01;

a securities note ( note dopération ); and

); and the summary of the prospectus.

These documents are available on the websites of the Company (www.abivax.com) and the AMF (www.amf-france.org).

*****

About Abivax (www.abivax.com)

Abivax, a phase 3 clinical stage biotechnology company, is developing novel therapies that modulate the bodys natural immune machinery to treat patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, viral infections, and cancer. Abivax, founded by Truffle Capital, is listed on Euronext compartment B (ISIN: FR0012333284 Mnémo: ABVX). Based in Paris and Montpellier, Abivax has two drug candidates in clinical development, obefazimod (ABX464) to treat severe inflammatory diseases, and ABX196 to treat hepatocellular carcinoma. More information on the company is available at www.abivax.com. Follow us on Twitter @ABIVAX_.



