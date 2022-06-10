DGAP-News: Abivax releases the results of its June 9, 2022 ordinary annual and extraordinary general meeting

DGAP-News: ABIVAX / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

10.06.2022 / 18:00

Abivax releases the results of its June 9, 2022 ordinary annual and extraordinary general meeting

Shareholders approved all proposed resolutions

PARIS, France, June 10, 2022 6:00 p.m. (CEST) Abivax SA (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 ABVX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies that modulate the immune system to treat chronic inflammatory diseases, viral infections, and cancer, held its ordinary annual and extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on June 9, 2022, which was chaired by Prof. Hartmut Ehrlich, M.D., CEO of Abivax, in the absence of the Chairman of the Board of directors.

The shareholders have adopted all the resolutions approved by the Board of Directors and, in particular, the financial statements for the 2021 financial year, the compensation policy applicable to the Chairman, the Chief Executive Officer and the directors, as well as delegations granted to the Board of Directors related to financial transactions.

Shareholders also approved the reappointments of Jean-Jacques Bertrand, Prof. Carol L. Brosgart, M.D., Joy Amundson and Sofinnova Partners as Board members.

About Abivax

Abivax, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, is developing novel therapies that modulate the bodys natural immune machinery to treat patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, viral infections, and cancer. Abivax is listed on Euronext compartment B (ISIN: FR0012333284 Mnémo: ABVX). Based in Paris and Montpellier, Abivax has two drug candidates in clinical development, obefazimod (ABX464) to treat severe inflammatory diseases, and ABX196 to treat hepatocellular carcinoma. More information on the company is available at www.abivax.com. Follow us on Twitter @ABIVAX_.



