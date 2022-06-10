DGAP-News: Abivax releases the results of its June 9, 2022 ordinary annual and extraordinary general meeting

|
PARIS, France, June 10, 2022 6:00 p.m. (CEST) Abivax SA (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 ABVX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies that modulate the immune system to treat chronic inflammatory diseases, viral infections, and cancer, held its ordinary annual and extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on June 9, 2022, which was chaired by Prof. Hartmut Ehrlich, M.D., CEO of Abivax, in the absence of the Chairman of the Board of directors.
The shareholders have adopted all the resolutions approved by the Board of Directors and, in particular, the financial statements for the 2021 financial year, the compensation policy applicable to the Chairman, the Chief Executive Officer and the directors, as well as delegations granted to the Board of Directors related to financial transactions.
Shareholders also approved the reappointments of Jean-Jacques Bertrand, Prof. Carol L. Brosgart, M.D., Joy Amundson and Sofinnova Partners as Board members.
Details on the vote results will be available on the companys website.
About Abivax
