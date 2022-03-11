DGAP-News: ABO Wind AG: Supervisory Board and founders honour contributions of outgoing Chairman of the Board

DGAP-News: ABO Wind AG / Key word(s): Personnel

ABO Wind AG: Supervisory Board and founders honour contributions of outgoing Chairman of the Board



11.03.2022 / 12:45

Supervisory Board and founders honour contributions of outgoing Chairman of the Board

- Andreas Höllinger has shaped and significantly contributed to the success of ABO Wind

- Annual result 2021 and outlook for 2022 are favourable

Jörg Lukowsky, Chairman of the ABO Wind Supervisory Board, the founders and Managing Directors Matthias Bockholt und Dr. Jochen Ahn as well as Managing Director Dr. Karsten Schlageter have appreciated the substantial contributions to the company's success of the outgoing Chairman of the Board Andreas Höllinger. ABO Wind announced the mutually agreed upon termination of the contract with the Chairman of the Managing Board as of 31 July 2022 in an ad hoc news release today.

"Mr. Höllinger has worked in responsible positions for ABO Wind for twenty years and has contributed significantly to the company's successful development," says Lukowsky. As an experienced and savvy businessman, Mr. Höllinger understood how to finance renewable energy projects even in challenging times like the financial crisis, how to minimise the risks of project development and how to achieve as much added value as possible for the company. His successes include establishing the subsidiary ABO Wind SARL, which develops wind and solar parks with about 140 colleagues in four French offices.

"During his time in the Managing Board, the share price has developed exceptionally well," says Lukowsky. Another reason to be pleased is the annual result of 2021, which the Supervisory Board approved today and which the company will publish as announced next Thursday, 17 March. The group's net profit for 2021 is 13.8 million euros (previous year: 13.1 million euros).

2022 is also off to a good start for ABO Wind. "We are expecting another good result - at least on the same level as 2021," says Managing Director Matthias Bockholt.

Together with Dr. Jochen Ahn, Matthias Bockholt founded ABO Wind in 1996. Both their families hold the majority of the shares. The founders are part of the four-person Managing Board. "We have worked closely with Andreas Höllinger for twenty years, we have learned a lot from him and we owe a lot to him," says Dr. Ahn in order to honour the outgoing colleague in the Managing Board. According to Ahn, Andreas Höllinger is leaving a healthy company with good prospects. "However, in recent months, our views on our strategic orientations have started to diverge," says Dr. Ahn. "In the interest of both sides, we have therefore agreed on a separation."

Andreas Höllinger thanked the Supervisory Board and the company founders for the longstanding good collaboration. "I have enjoyed working for ABO Wind very much and have formed personal bonds with many of our more than 900 colleagues." Until 31 July, Andreas Höllinger will continue to work with great enthusiasm for ABO Wind, hand over his projects and responsibilities and then take on new tasks. "I look back on twenty years with ABO Wind that were almost always good and wish all involved only the best for their future," says Höllinger.