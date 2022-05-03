DGAP-News: ABOUT YOU Holding SE: ABOUT YOU Awards goes Europe: The AYAs 2022 celebrate their international premiere and take place in the fashion metropolis Milan for the first time

DGAP-News: ABOUT YOU Holding SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

ABOUT YOU Holding SE: ABOUT YOU Awards goes Europe: The AYAs 2022 celebrate their international premiere and take place in the fashion metropolis Milan for the first time



03.05.2022 / 15:40

PRESS RELEASE

Hamburg, 3 May 2022

ABOUT YOU Awards goes Europe: The AYAs 2022 celebrate their international premiere and take place in the fashion metropolis Milan for the first time

On 26 May 2022, the ABOUT YOU Awards will honour Europes most influential digital creators

On-site in Milan: 1,500 guests, including well-known influencers and international stars such as the sisters Chiara and Valentina Ferragni, the TikTokers Khaby Lame, Younes Zarou, and many more

Digital extension to a broad social media campaign on Instagram, TikTok, Twitch, and YouTube

A total of 50 digital creators and one special 'Idol Of The Year' are nominated for the ABOUT YOU Award

Awarded are five categories: Empowerment, Style, Entertainment, Live, and Digital Creation

Community voting will start on 16 May 2022 and, additionally, an international expert jury will vote for the nominees

Germany's biggest and most spectacular award show for social media and Gen Z is entering the international stage for the first time: on 26 May 2022, the ABOUT YOU Awards are going to take place in the fashion metropolis Milan and, therefore, become even more international. The approach remains the same: the ABOUT YOU Awards follow a consistent social-first strategy and honour outstanding digital creators for their inspiration, their messaging, and their impressive creativity. The ABOUT YOU Awards focus on relevant personalities, who use their reach to set significant impulses and drive sustainable change. A total of 1,500 invited guests from more than 20 European countries will attend the award ceremony in Milan. Among them are well-known influencers and international stars such as the sisters and entrepreneurs Chiara and Valentina Ferragni, the TikTokers Khaby Lame and Younes Zarou, and many more.

"With the ABOUT YOU Awards, we seek to strengthen our internationalisation, attract an even broader target group, and expand our international reach. Our fashion online shop is already active in 26 European countries - this should also be reflected in our events," says Tarek Müller, co-founder and co-CEO of ABOUT YOU. For the ABOUT YOU Awards internationalisation, Italy, as an important and central market in Europe, and Milan, as a prestigious city in the fashion industry, are the ideal environment for the first international ABOUT YOU Awards, which are planned to be held in the largest European cities in the future. Already last autumn, the fashion online shop attracted international attention with a unique event in Milan and celebrated its successful launch in Italy.

Not only is the international location new, but also the concept of the ABOUT YOU Awards completely reinvents the genre 'award show'. The live event is supposed to create an all-round experience, focused on the on-site guests. Thus, the decentralised concept enables constant transformation across the venue area and adapts to the guests needs.

In preparation of the first international voting, the most relevant and influential digital creators in Europe have been researched and compiled in a top ten list together with industry experts from the respective countries. From 16 to 26 May 2022, the community can vote for their personal favorites via www.aboutyou-awards.com and select the winners of the ABOUT YOU Awards together with the international jury, consisting of 13 renowned social media experts from all over Europe. Votes can be cast in a total of five categories: Empowerment, Style, Entertainment, Live, and Digital Creation. In an additional category, the 'Idol Of The Year' will be honoured with an ABOUT YOU Award. The 50 nominees from all over Europe will be announced at the start of the voting process on 16 May 2022.

The ABOUT YOU Awards Europe will be accompanied by a broad social media campaign and extended to all ABOUT YOU channels, such as Instagram, TikTok, Twitch, and YouTube. This way, fans and followers who are not present on site can watch the award ceremony and numerous special moments virtually. The live event is hosted in strict compliance with a comprehensive hygiene concept and the prevailing Covid-19 regulations at the time of the event.

ABOUT YOU

ABOUT YOU digitises the classic shopping stroll by creating a personalised shopping experience on the smartphone. At ABOUT YOU, the focus is on the customers, who are supported in expressing themselves individually through fashion. On the website aboutyou.com and the multi-award winning ABOUT YOU app, customers find versatile inspiration and more than 400,000 items from over 2,000 brands. With more than 30 million unique monthly active users, ABOUT YOU is one of the largest fashion and lifestyle platforms in Europe. It is currently active in 26 European markets. With the ABOUT YOU Commerce Suite, the fashion tech company also offers its own e-commerce infrastructure as a licensed product. The shares of ABOUT YOU are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and were admitted to the SDAX® index in September 2021.

