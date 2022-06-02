DGAP-News: ABOUT YOU Holding SE: The ABOUT YOU Awards 2022 honour Europe's leading content creators and reach 652 million social media contacts

|
On Thursday, 26 May 2022, the ABOUT YOU Awards took place as one of the biggest and most relevant international award shows for social media and the Gen Z. This year, the fashion metropolis Milan provided the perfect location for the international debut of the ABOUT YOU Awards 2022, presenting a world-class show. Internationally celebrated VIPs, exclusive guests, and the most influential content creators from all over Europe followed the show hosted by NikkieTutorials on-site and shared numerous special moments with their communities via social media. The ABOUT YOU Awards 2022 reached over 652 million social media contacts one week after the event (calculation of true Reach: 10% of the number of followers per content creator x the number of publications).
From all over Europe, the fashion online shop brought together the most relevant and influential content creators. The ABOUT YOU Awards honour personalities for their relevant content, who advocate important social issues, take a clear stance, move people, and shape the society. With an international focus and a consistent social-first approach, ABOUT YOU is taking things a step further this year: Over the past six years, the ABOUT YOU Awards have been established as Germany's largest and most relevant content creator awards. Now, it's time to internationalise the ABOUT YOU Awards and, thus, increase their relevance in our focus countries. From now on, the ABOUT YOU Awards will take place in a new European country every year! Never before have the ABOUT YOU Awards been so international and never before has such a large international community been able to take part - an award show by the community for the community," says Julian Jansen, Director Content at ABOUT YOU.
With an innovative concept, the fashion online shop reinvented the genre award show and proved its pioneering spirit this year again. Not only did the decentralised design of the location allow a constant transformation across the entire space of the venue, adapting to the needs of the 1,500 exclusively invited guests, but also give the show a unique get-together character. Both the pre-event with a two-and-a-half hour experience time and the award ceremony with the subsequent after-show party merged on a 7,000 sqm experience area, offering new special moments for the guests. The centre of the venue was a large LED cube, which transmitted the award ceremony in every direction and could thus be followed from anywhere in the area without guests being tied to fixed seats.
The star guests of the evening were model Karolína Kurková and Digital Entrepreneur Chiara Ferragni with her sisters Valentina and Francesca as well as her husband Fedez, Ester Expósito, and Elisabetta Canalis. As well as numerous other international VIPs and relevant content creators - such as Italian fashion blogger Chiara Biasi, German male model Toni Mahfud, NBA basketball star Dennis Schröder, American model and content creator Luka Sabbat, German-speaking rapper Loredana, German designer Achraf Ait Bouzalim, former Icelandic professional soccer player Rúrik Gíslason, German TikToker Younes Zarou, Italian content creator and model Mariano Di Vaio, German model and content creator Stefanie Giesinger, German actor and musician Emilio Sakraya Moutaoukkil, Greek content creator Christina Bompa, actor and YouTuber Paulo Borges,German actress Gizem Emre, and many more - ensured special moments on the red carpet and shared their experience with their communities via social media.
An overview of the winners of the ABOUT YOU Awards 2022:
