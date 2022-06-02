DGAP-News: ABOUT YOU Holding SE: The ABOUT YOU Awards 2022 honour Europe's leading content creators and reach 652 million social media contacts

DGAP-News: ABOUT YOU Holding SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

PRESS RELEASE

Hamburg, 02 June 2022



The ABOUT YOU Awards 2022 honour Europe's leading content creators and reach 652 million social media contacts

On 26 May 2022, Europes most impressive content creators were presented with the ABOUT YOU Awards in Milan

An international award show with a social-first approach: by the community for the community

The ABOUT YOU Awards 2022 achieved a true Reach of 652 million social media contacts

The winners of the five categories were Nic Kaufmann (Style), the Elevator Boys (Entertainment), Leeroy Matata (Empowerment), Be Fernandez (Digital Creation), and Move Mind (Live)

Khaby Lame is this year's 'Idol Of The Year'

Star guests of the evening were Karolína Kurková and Chiara Ferragni with her sisters Valentina and Francesca and her husband Fedez, Ester Expósito, Elisabetta Canalis, and many more

Top-class red carpet with international press representatives from all over Europe

On Thursday, 26 May 2022, the ABOUT YOU Awards took place as one of the biggest and most relevant international award shows for social media and the Gen Z. This year, the fashion metropolis Milan provided the perfect location for the international debut of the ABOUT YOU Awards 2022, presenting a world-class show. Internationally celebrated VIPs, exclusive guests, and the most influential content creators from all over Europe followed the show hosted by NikkieTutorials on-site and shared numerous special moments with their communities via social media. The ABOUT YOU Awards 2022 reached over 652 million social media contacts one week after the event (calculation of true Reach: 10% of the number of followers per content creator x the number of publications).

From all over Europe, the fashion online shop brought together the most relevant and influential content creators. The ABOUT YOU Awards honour personalities for their relevant content, who advocate important social issues, take a clear stance, move people, and shape the society. With an international focus and a consistent social-first approach, ABOUT YOU is taking things a step further this year: Over the past six years, the ABOUT YOU Awards have been established as Germany's largest and most relevant content creator awards. Now, it's time to internationalise the ABOUT YOU Awards and, thus, increase their relevance in our focus countries. From now on, the ABOUT YOU Awards will take place in a new European country every year! Never before have the ABOUT YOU Awards been so international and never before has such a large international community been able to take part - an award show by the community for the community," says Julian Jansen, Director Content at ABOUT YOU.

With an innovative concept, the fashion online shop reinvented the genre award show and proved its pioneering spirit this year again. Not only did the decentralised design of the location allow a constant transformation across the entire space of the venue, adapting to the needs of the 1,500 exclusively invited guests, but also give the show a unique get-together character. Both the pre-event with a two-and-a-half hour experience time and the award ceremony with the subsequent after-show party merged on a 7,000 sqm experience area, offering new special moments for the guests. The centre of the venue was a large LED cube, which transmitted the award ceremony in every direction and could thus be followed from anywhere in the area without guests being tied to fixed seats.

The star guests of the evening were model Karolína Kurková and Digital Entrepreneur Chiara Ferragni with her sisters Valentina and Francesca as well as her husband Fedez, Ester Expósito, and Elisabetta Canalis. As well as numerous other international VIPs and relevant content creators - such as Italian fashion blogger Chiara Biasi, German male model Toni Mahfud, NBA basketball star Dennis Schröder, American model and content creator Luka Sabbat, German-speaking rapper Loredana, German designer Achraf Ait Bouzalim, former Icelandic professional soccer player Rúrik Gíslason, German TikToker Younes Zarou, Italian content creator and model Mariano Di Vaio, German model and content creator Stefanie Giesinger, German actor and musician Emilio Sakraya Moutaoukkil, Greek content creator Christina Bompa, actor and YouTuber Paulo Borges,German actress Gizem Emre, and many more - ensured special moments on the red carpet and shared their experience with their communities via social media.

An overview of the winners of the ABOUT YOU Awards 2022:



Idol Of The Year: Khaby Lame / @khaby.lame

Style: Nic Kaufmann / @nickaufmann

Entertainment: Elevator Boys / @elevatormansion

Empowerment: Leeroy Matata / @leeroymatata

Digital Creation: Be Fernandez / @befernandezart

Live: Move Mind / @move_mind



ABOUT YOU would like to thank all partners: Nike, Holiday Pirates, Esprit, Hunkemöller, Real Techniques, SIX, Instagram, Costa Coffee, and Martini.

Further information at https://www.aboutyou-awards.com

All images and video material of the evening can be found here.



