|
16.08.2022 15:15:04
DGAP-News: ABOUT YOU Holding SE: Welcome to the unexpected: AYFW 2022 moves to Milan and presents the ABOUT YOU Fashion Show and 16 brand shows in the custom-built AYFW Village in Zona Farini
|
DGAP-News: ABOUT YOU Holding SE
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
PRESS RELEASE
Welcome to the unexpected: AYFW 2022 moves to Milan and presents the ABOUT YOU Fashion Show and 16 brand shows in the custom-built AYFW Village in Zona Farini
ABOUT YOU further pursues the path of internationalisation for the ABOUT YOU Fashion Week, which will take place simultaneously with the Milano Fashion Week. From 20 to 24 September 2022, the fashion online shop will present well-known premium and streetwear brands and stage them in individually designed fashion shows once again. The AYFWs ambition: to create something unprecedented. With our international-oriented ABOUT YOU Fashion Week, we do not only seek to position ourselves in the relevant set of other large, international Fashion Weeks but also stand out as THE Fashion Week for the Gen Z with a unique concept. We combine fashion with entertainment, which will be reflected in our ABOUT YOU Fashion Show as well as the brand shows, says Julian Jansen, Director Content of ABOUT YOU.
Milan already served as the setting for the ABOUT YOU Awards in May 2022 and, as an important international fashion metropolis, was the first choice for this year's AYFW as well. According to the motto 'Welcome to the unexpected', the invited guests can expect an extraordinary fashion experience that breaks rules, promotes inclusion, and shows new perspectives. The AYFW 2022 calls for fashion not to be determined by gender, age, race, body shapes, lifestyle, or society, but to express oneself freely and individually through fashion.
As a strong and experienced partner, ABOUT YOU again collaborates with the leading creative agency Villa Eugénie. Already last autumn, the agency and its renowned founder and creative director Etienne Russo worked together on the creation of the ABOUT YOU Fashion Show in Berlin. In September, the successful collaboration will go a step further and, therefore, a holistic concept for the AYFW has been redeveloped together. With the installation of a temporary venue in Zona Farini, an unused empty space in the centre of Milan, an unprecedented fashion world will be created. In parallel to the fashion shows, the AYFW Village, built for five show days, offers an innovative set-up for the integration of additional activations. These underline the concept with its fashion-entertainment-character and make the AYFW both an on-site and virtual experience: with a concept store, social sets, live shopping formats, and many more.
This year's spectacular prelude will again be the ABOUT YOU Fashion Show, which will open the AYFW and welcome many international VIPs, artists, and digital creators. In the following days, 16 uniquely staged fashion shows await the invited guests: HUGO, adidas by Stella McCartney, LASCANA, TOM TAILOR DENIM, Puma, LEVI'S, #RethinkFashion by Perwoll, G-Star RAW, LENI KLUM x ABOUT YOU, RÆRE by Lorena Rae, LeGer by Lena Gercke, Guido Maria Kretschmer COLLECTION, a lot less by Lena Meyer-Landrut, HOERMANSEDER x ABOUT YOU, 6PM, and WhyNot.
Alongside the live shopping formats, the AYFW will entirely be accompanied by a large-scale social media campaign. Same as last year, lavishly produced fashion show films will be produced for both the ABOUT YOU Fashion Show and 16 brand shows and published on YouTube and aboutyou-fashionweek.de afterwards.
More information at aboutyou-fashionweek.de.
ABOUT YOU
Press Contact
Investor Relations Contact
16.08.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ABOUT YOU Holding SE
|Domstraße 10
|20095 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 40 638 569 0
|E-mail:
|info@aboutyou.de
|Internet:
|https://corporate.aboutyou.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A3CNK42
|WKN:
|A3CNK4
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1421703
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1421703 16.08.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ABOUT YOUmehr Nachrichten
|
16.08.22
|DGAP-News: ABOUT YOU Holding SE: Welcome to the unexpected: AYFW 2022 moves to Milan and presents the ABOUT YOU Fashion Show and 16 brand shows in the custom-built AYFW Village in Zona Farini (EQS Group)
|
29.07.22
|DGAP-DD: ABOUT YOU Holding SE english (EQS Group)
|
29.07.22
|DGAP-DD: ABOUT YOU Holding SE deutsch (EQS Group)
|
07.07.22
|AKTIE IM FOKUS: Geschäftsentwicklung von About You lässt Anleger zugreifen (dpa-AFX)
|
07.07.22
|ROUNDUP: Modehändler About You hält trotz Konsumzurückhaltung an Zielen fest (dpa-AFX)
|
07.07.22
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman belässt About You auf 'Buy' - Ziel 19 Euro (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu ABOUT YOUmehr Analysen
|08.07.22
|ABOUT YOU Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.07.22
|ABOUT YOU Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.07.22
|ABOUT YOU Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.07.22
|ABOUT YOU Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.07.22
|ABOUT YOU Buy
|UBS AG
|08.07.22
|ABOUT YOU Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.07.22
|ABOUT YOU Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.07.22
|ABOUT YOU Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.07.22
|ABOUT YOU Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.07.22
|ABOUT YOU Buy
|UBS AG
|08.07.22
|ABOUT YOU Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.07.22
|ABOUT YOU Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.07.22
|ABOUT YOU Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.07.22
|ABOUT YOU Buy
|UBS AG
|07.07.22
|ABOUT YOU Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.07.22
|ABOUT YOU Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.07.22
|ABOUT YOU Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.06.22
|ABOUT YOU Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ABOUT YOU
|8,08
|0,00%