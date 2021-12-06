DGAP-News: ACCENTRO Acquires Attractive Portfolio in Berlin

DGAP-News: Accentro Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Acquisition

ACCENTRO Acquires Attractive Portfolio in Berlin



06.12.2021 / 08:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





ACCENTRO Acquires Attractive Portfolio in Berlin

- Acquisition of 73 units in sought-after locations of Berlin

- Portfolio of partitioned properties, earmarked for individual sales



Berlin, 6 December 2021 - ACCENTRO Real Estate AG ("ACCENTRO"), an investor in residential real estate and Germany's leading housing privatisation company, just acquired 73 already lawfully partitioned units in Berlin from an institutional investor. The properties included in the portfolio are located in sought-after areas in the districts of Charlottenburg, Wedding and Friedrichshain. The lettable area approximates 5,900 square metres. It was agreed not to disclose the selling price.

Lars Schriewer, CEO of ACCENTRO, commented: "This attractive portfolio for our privatisation business will strengthen our market position even further. Overall, ACCENTRO has an excellent sales pipeline worth more than EUR 400 million and is therefore optimally positioned for the years ahead."



About ACCENTRO Real Estate AG

ACCENTRO Real Estate AG is a residential property investor and Germany's market leader in housing privatisations. Its real estate portfolio consisted of around 5,200 units as of 31 December 2020. In addition to Berlin, regional focal points include East German cities and conurbations, as well as the Rhine-Ruhr metro region and Bavaria. The business activity of ACCENTRO comprises four core divisions. These are the tenant-sensitive retailing of apartments to owner-occupiers and private buy-to-let investors, the sale of real estate portfolios to institutional investors, the set-up and management of a proprietary real estate portfolio, and third-party apartment marketing for property asset holders, investors and developers. The shares of ACCENTRO Real Estate AG are listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (German securities code number WKN: A0KFKB, ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3). www.accentro.de



Investor Relations Contact:

Thomas Eisenlohr

ACCENTRO Real Estate AG

Kantstrasse 44/45

D-10625 Berlin

E-mail: eisenlohr@accentro.de

Tel. +49 (0)30 - 88 71 81 272



Press and Public Relations Contact:

Christian Dose

WMP EuroCom AG

Barckhausstrasse 1

D-60325 Frankfurt

E-mail: c.dose@wmp-ag.de

Tel. +49 (0)69 2475689491

Mobile: +49 (0)173 6679900