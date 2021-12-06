DGAP-News: ACCENTRO Acquires Attractive Portfolio in Berlin

|
|
- Acquisition of 73 units in sought-after locations of Berlin
- Portfolio of partitioned properties, earmarked for individual sales
Lars Schriewer, CEO of ACCENTRO, commented: "This attractive portfolio for our privatisation business will strengthen our market position even further. Overall, ACCENTRO has an excellent sales pipeline worth more than EUR 400 million and is therefore optimally positioned for the years ahead."
ACCENTRO Real Estate AG is a residential property investor and Germany's market leader in housing privatisations. Its real estate portfolio consisted of around 5,200 units as of 31 December 2020. In addition to Berlin, regional focal points include East German cities and conurbations, as well as the Rhine-Ruhr metro region and Bavaria. The business activity of ACCENTRO comprises four core divisions. These are the tenant-sensitive retailing of apartments to owner-occupiers and private buy-to-let investors, the sale of real estate portfolios to institutional investors, the set-up and management of a proprietary real estate portfolio, and third-party apartment marketing for property asset holders, investors and developers. The shares of ACCENTRO Real Estate AG are listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (German securities code number WKN: A0KFKB, ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3). www.accentro.de
Thomas Eisenlohr
Christian Dose
