DGAP-News: ACCENTRO Housing Cost Report 2022: Homeownership over 59 Percent Cheaper than Renting

ACCENTRO Housing Cost Report 2022: Homeownership over 59 Percent Cheaper than Renting
ACCENTRO Housing Cost Report 2022: Homeownership over 59 Percent Cheaper than Renting
That owner-occupiers housing costs declined by 0.11 euros year on year whereas prices for ownership apartments went up by ten percent during the same period of time is explained, according to IW, by the simultaneous surge in new-tenancy rents and the moderate interest rate development in 2021 effectively lowering even the opportunity interest rate. Had the opportunity interest rate remained stable, home buyers would have faced owner-occupiers housing costs of 4.76 euros per square metre and thus an eleven-percent increase. Another factor that has eased the load for home owners was the decision, enacted in 2021, to split the agents fee between seller and buyer.
For the purpose of the Housing Cost Report, now in its seventh edition, the IW Economic Institute compares the housing costs paid by owner-occupiers with those paid by tenants; the rents and owner-occupiers housing costs were analysed for all 401 of the countrys rural and urban districts. The calculation is based on the net base rent versus the owner-occupancy costs which break down into the purchase price, the incidental acquisition costs, the mortgage interest and the loss of interest (opportunity interest) on the equity employed, along with reinstatement costs and depreciation.
Our ACCENTRO Housing Cost Report 2022 shows that 2021 was an excellent year for home buyers in Germany. The cost advantage for owner-occupiers continued to rise, if at a moderate pace, and is now close to 60 percent, implying an enormous gap. Considering the high property prices and the rising rent levels, homeownership is still the optimal private retirement plan, elaborated Lars Schriewer, CEO of ACCENTRO Real Estate AG.
Even in the metropolises, the cost advantage of owner-occupiers over tenants continued to increase. So, going for homeownership made sense even in the countrys largest cities. At the end of the day, homeowners simply have more money in their pockets, Schriewer elaborated.
Sources: German Economic Institute (IW); vdpResearch (2022)
Depending on the outcome of the war in Ukraine and the future course of the coronavirus pandemic (especially in Asia), the German Economic Institute expects the Inflation to decline again, which in turn would send interest rates back down. In addition, it is safe to expect real wages to go up, at least in the medium term, which would also cause the affordability of homeownership to bounce back.
The ACCENTRO Housing Cost Report compares three different interest rate scenarios. In the scenario assuming a building finance rate of two percent, owner-occupiers housing costs would rise by 66 percent up to 6.97 euros per square metre. An interest level of 2.5 percent would drive owner-occupiers housing costs up to 8.55 euros, more than doubling them, while an interest rate of three percent would cause them to rise by 141 percentage points, up to 10.12 euros. It should be remembered that the underlying assumption is a stable selling price level yet the emerging price growth in early 2022 points to further increases in owner-occupiers housing costs by another eight percent to 7.32 euros (under the 2-percent interest rate scenario), another ten percent (2.5-percent interest) to 8.97 euros, or even by an extra twelve percent (3-percent interest) to 10.63 euros.
Owner-occupiers housing costs will most likely go up following the interest rate reversal, and this would diminish the cost advantage of owner occupancy. Over the past 20 years, the average interest level was 4 percent, which is significantly higher than todays level, and still the real estate market had its appeal. The main thing when buying property is to maintain a long-term perspective, and in cities all over Germany, the long-term outlook continues to be extremely bright because of the demographic growth, as Lars Schriewer explained. However, owner-occupiers housing costs stay well below the anticipated new-tenancy rents, even in the most drastic interest rate scenario so, buying is still more affordable than renting.
Source: German Economic Institute (IW)
We therefore reiterate our demand that the body politic should do more to ease the access to homeownership. There are numerous examples from other countries in Europe, such as the United Kingdom and Belgium, where the real estate transfer tax is waived for first-time home buyers. Moreover, since the necessary equity capital presents the most common obstacle to homeownership, the latter could be made more attainable for low- to middle-income households by offering government-guaranteed subordinated loans, or by reforming the real estate transfer tax, said Voigtländer.
To download the (German version of the) ACCENTRO Housing Cost Report, click here:
Der heimische Leitindex zeigt sich zur Wochenmitte kraftlos. Der DAX verbucht moderate Verluste. Der amerikanische Aktienmarkt kann seine Vortagsgewinne am Mittwoch nicht verteidigen. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkten verbuchten am Mittwoch letztlich Gewinne.