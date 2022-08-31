|
31.08.2022 08:00:04
DGAP-News: ACCENTRO With Revenue Boost in First Half Year
|
DGAP-News: Accentro Real Estate AG
/ Key word(s): Half Year Report/Real Estate
ACCENTRO With Revenue Boost in First Half Year
Berlin, 31 August 2022 ACCENTRO Real Estate AG, a residential real estate investor and Germanys leading housing privatisation company, is on track to achieve its stated annual targets and the expected growth owing to a good business development. Irrespective of the current market environment, the group confirms its annual forecast for 2022, assuming that the positive business development of the first six months of 2022 continues during the second half of the year. Following a good first half-year, ACCENTRO continues to expect revenues between EUR 200 and 220 million (previous year: EUR 192.7 million) and EBIT between EUR 45 and 50 million (previous year: EUR 45.2 million).
Lars Schriewer, CEO of ACCENTRO Real Estate AG, faces the second half-year with optimism: The business development during the first six months makes us confident that we will be able to continue our trajectory and achieve our annual targets although it is currently impossible to make a comprehensive assessment of the impact the volatile market development is likely to have. But even in the currently challenging sector and market environment, ACCENTRO is well positioned, as the latest increase in revenues and the intrinsic value of our portfolio illustrate. Following a robust first quarter and a certain reticence during the months of April and May, demand rebounded visibly as early as June and July. In the individual privatisation business, this enabled us to achieve the companys best-ever result apart from the banner year of 2021.
Successful business development
Revenues increased by 28.1 % to EUR 93.5 million (previous year: EUR 73.0 million) during the first six months. The dynamic growth was mainly driven by apartment sales, which registered a revenue increase of 39.0 % up to EUR 84.8 million (previous year: EUR 61.0 million). They also improved the profit margin of this segment, which is now 29.0 % (previous year: 16.3 %). Letting revenues, which were influenced by successful apartment sales, amounted to EUR 7.8 million (previous year: EUR 10.8 million). Reduced vacancies increased the rental income in the companys own rental portfolio.
The earnings adjusted for valuation effects improved considerably, and did so despite a partial write-off on one receivable. Consolidated earnings before interest and income tax (EBIT) equalled EUR 9.0 million and admittedly fell short of the prior-year figure (previous year: EUR 19.0 million). But it should be remembered that the prior-year result was largely defined by positive valuation effects after major portfolio acquisitions worth EUR 16.3 million. The latest periodic valuation of the portfolio as of the balance sheet date of 30 June 2022 did not return any adjustments clear evidence for the intrinsic value of the companys real estate, even and especially in the currently demanding market environment. The earnings per share equalled EUR -0.07 (previous year: EUR 0.10).
While the total assets remained stable at EUR 927.0 million as of 30 June 2022 (31/12/2021: EUR 929.5 million), cash and cash equivalents increased to EUR 150.7 million (31/12/2021: EUR 121.5 million). The equity ratio stood at 27.9 % at mid-year (31/12/2021: 28.0 %).
Growth drivers remain intact
The structural growth pillars of our business model remain intact. The keen interest in homeownership is still matched by a so-far stable price level and by persistently short supply. Demand for rental accommodation is also likely to stay as high as ever, especially in the segments that are relevant for ACCENTRO, commented CEO Schriewer. The anticipated business development is based on a solid foundation, meaning primarily our sales portfolio with a current market value of around EUR 370 million. In addition, we are optimising our property stock through pinpoint transactions, and keep investing in our proprietary rental portfolio to enhance the attractiveness of the apartments.
Refinancing of bond maturing in 2023 to be closed in the coming months
In a parallel effort, ACCENTRO concentrates on the refinancing of the bond that will mature in February of 2023: Here, we are in the process of reviewing various refinancing options while keeping a close eye on the financing markets. We now expect to be able to report the successful closing of a refinancing arrangement within the next few months, said CEO Schriewer in regard to the latest state of affairs.
About ACCENTRO Real Estate AG
ACCENTRO Real Estate AG is a residential property investor and Germanys market leader in housing privatisations. Its real estate portfolio consisted of around 4,900 units as of 31 December 2021. In addition to Berlin, regional focal points include eastern German cities and conurbations, as well as the Rhine-Ruhr metro region. The business activity of ACCENTRO comprises three core divisions. They are the tenant-sensitive retailing of apartments to private owner-occupiers and buy-to-let investors as well as the selling of real estate portfolios to institutional investors, and the build-up and management of a proprietary real estate portfolio, plus the provision of services for third parties. The shares of ACCENTRO Real Estate AG are listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (German securities code number WKN: A0KFKB, ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3). www.accentro.de
Investor Relations Contact:
Thomas Eisenlohr
Press and Public Relations Contact:
Christian Dose
31.08.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Accentro Real Estate AG
|Kantstr. 44/45
|10625 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 11
|E-mail:
|info@accentro.ag
|Internet:
|www.accentro.ag
|ISIN:
|DE000A0KFKB3
|WKN:
|A0KFKB
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1431741
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1431741 31.08.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Accentro Real Estate AGmehr Nachrichten
|
31.08.22
|DGAP-News: ACCENTRO mit Umsatzsprung im ersten Halbjahr (EQS Group)
|
31.08.22
|DGAP-News: ACCENTRO With Revenue Boost in First Half Year (EQS Group)
|
31.08.22
|Accentro Real Estate AG : ACCENTRO With Revenue Boost in First Half Year (Investegate)
|
30.08.22
|DGAP-AFR: Accentro Real Estate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] (EQS Group)
|
30.08.22
|DGAP-AFR: Accentro Real Estate AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG (EQS Group)
|
30.08.22
|Accentro Real Estate AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] (Investegate)
|
04.07.22
|DGAP-News: ACCENTRO acquires 682 units and grows rental portfolio by around 20 percent (EQS Group)
|
04.07.22
|DGAP-News: ACCENTRO erwirbt 682 Einheiten und erhöht Mietbestand um rund 20 Prozent (EQS Group)