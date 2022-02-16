|
16.02.2022 07:00:10
DGAP-News: According to preliminary figures, R. STAHL closes out 2021 better than expected
|
DGAP-News: R. Stahl AG
/ Key word(s): Preliminary Results
According to preliminary figures, R. STAHL closes out 2021 better than expected
Waldenburg, 16 February 2022 - R. STAHL today publishes preliminary business figures for financial year 2021. The recovery in the order situation that became apparent over the course of the year accelerated with orders received reaching 68.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, pushing orders received to a full-year total of 261.3 million (2020: 248.0 million). Order backlog increased to 72.2 million as of 31 December 2021, compared to 64.5 million in the previous year. With slight growth of 1.6 million to 248.1 million (2020: 246.5 million), sales were in the corridor of the forecast adjusted in November. At 17.9 million, EBITDA pre exceptionals exceeded the forecast range of 14 million to 16 million. Net profit was down by 1.4 million to -4.9 million (2020: -3.5 million).
Key figures of the R. STAHL Group pursuant to IFRS
1) Preliminary figures; the final and full figure set as well as the Annual Report 2021 will be released on 13 April 2022
Percentages and figures may include rounding differences. Rates of change >+100% are shown as >+100%, rates of change < 100% as "n/a" (not applicable).
The figures and forward-looking statements in this press release relating to 2021 are preliminary. R. STAHL will give an outlook for 2021 together with the release of its audited Annual Report 2021 on 13 April 2022.
About R. STAHL - www.r-stahl.com
Forward-looking statements
Contact:
R. STAHL AG
Judith Schäuble
Manager Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Am Bahnhof 30
74638 Waldenburg (Württ.)
Germany
Tel. +49 7942 943-1396
investornews@r-stahl.com
16.02.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|R. Stahl AG
|Am Bahnhof 30
|74638 Waldenburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (7942) 943-0
|Fax:
|+49 (7942) 943-4333
|E-mail:
|investornews@stahl.de
|Internet:
|www.r-stahl.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1PHBB5
|WKN:
|A1PHBB
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1280803
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1280803 16.02.2022
