DGAP-News: According to preliminary figures, R. STAHL closes out 2021 better than expected

DGAP-News: R. Stahl AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

According to preliminary figures, R. STAHL closes out 2021 better than expected



16.02.2022 / 07:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





According to preliminary figures, R. STAHL closes out 2021 better than expected



- Sales up slightly at 248.1 million (2020: 246.5 million)

- EBITDA pre exceptionals of 17.9 million (2020: 19.0 million) above guidance corridor

- Orders received of 261.3 million 5.4% above prior year after strong fourth quarter (2020: 248.0 million)

- Order backlog increases 11.8% to 72.2 million (31 December 2020: 64.5 million)



Waldenburg, 16 February 2022 - R. STAHL today publishes preliminary business figures for financial year 2021. The recovery in the order situation that became apparent over the course of the year accelerated with orders received reaching 68.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, pushing orders received to a full-year total of 261.3 million (2020: 248.0 million). Order backlog increased to 72.2 million as of 31 December 2021, compared to 64.5 million in the previous year. With slight growth of 1.6 million to 248.1 million (2020: 246.5 million), sales were in the corridor of the forecast adjusted in November. At 17.9 million, EBITDA pre exceptionals exceeded the forecast range of 14 million to 16 million. Net profit was down by 1.4 million to -4.9 million (2020: -3.5 million).



According to preliminary calculations, the ongoing negative impact of the COVID 19 pandemic on important sales markets combined with material shortages on the procurement side led to a moderate decline in earnings in 2021. Stable personnel costs and a 1.7 million reduction in net other operating income and other operating expenses helped to bolster earnings.



As a result of the negative net profit and higher investments incurred by the consistent implementation of the corporate strategy, free cash flow decreased to -6.3 million (2020: 5.7 million). Accordingly, net financial liabilities increased to 18.3 million as of 31 December 2021 (31 December 2020: 5.8 million).



Key figures of the R. STAHL Group pursuant to IFRS

in m 2021 1) 2020 Change Sales 248.1 246.5 +1.6 EBITDA pre exeptionals 2) 17.9 19.0 -1.1 in % of sales 7.2 7.7 - EBIT -0.1 0.5 -0.6 Net profit -4.9 -3.5 -1.4 Free cash flow -6.3 5.7 -12.0 Net financial liabilities as of 31 December 3) 18.3 5.8 +12.5 Equity ratio as of 31 December 20.2% 18.8% - Employees as of 31 December 4) 1,672 1,690 -18

1) Preliminary figures; the final and full figure set as well as the Annual Report 2021 will be released on 13 April 2022

2) Exceptionals: restructuring charges, non-scheduled depreciation and amortization, charges for design and implementation of IT projects, M&A costs as well as profit and loss from the disposal of non-current assets no longer required for business operations

3) excl. lease liabilities and pension provisions

4) excl. apprentices

Percentages and figures may include rounding differences. Rates of change >+100% are shown as >+100%, rates of change < 100% as "n/a" (not applicable).

The figures and forward-looking statements in this press release relating to 2021 are preliminary. R. STAHL will give an outlook for 2021 together with the release of its audited Annual Report 2021 on 13 April 2022.



Financial calendar 2022

13 April Annual Report FY 2021

12 May Interim Report Q1 2022

13 July 29th Annual General Meeting

11 August Interim Report H1 2022

10 November Interim Report Q3 2022



About R. STAHL - www.r-stahl.com

R. STAHL is the world's leading supplier of electrical and electronic products and systems for explosion protection. These products and systems prevent explosions in hazardous areas and contribute to the safety of people, machines and the environment. The portfolio ranges from products used in switching/distributing, installing, operating/monitoring, lighting and signalling/alarming up to automation. Typical customers are the oil & gas industry, the chemical and pharmaceutical industry and the food industry. In 2021 according to preliminary figures, global sales amounting to around 248 million were generated by 1,672 employees. The shares of R. STAHL AG are traded on the Regulated Market/Prime Standard of Deutsche Boerse (ISIN DE000A1PHBB5).

Forward-looking statements

This release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions and estimates of R. STAHL's management. Although we assume that the expectations of these forward-looking statements are realistic, we cannot guarantee that these expectations will prove to be correct. The assumptions may involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such discrepancies include: changes in the macroeconomic and business environment, exchange rate and interest rate fluctuations, the roll-out of competing products, a lack of acceptance of new products or services, and changes in business strategy. R. STAHL does not plan to update these forward-looking statements nor does it accept any obligation to do so.

Contact:R. STAHL AGJudith SchäubleManager Investor Relations & Corporate CommunicationsAm Bahnhof 3074638 Waldenburg (Württ.)GermanyTel. +49 7942 943-1396investornews@r-stahl.com