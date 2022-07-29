DGAP-News: adesso acquires quadox AG, rises to rank among top 5 SAP analytics market leaders in Germany

DGAP-News: adesso SE / Key word(s): Takeover

adesso acquires quadox AG, rises to rank among top 5 SAP analytics market leaders in Germany

adesso SE is acquiring quadox AG, a company based in Walldorf, Germany, that specialises in SAP analytics. The profitable and debt-free company generates sales of approximately EUR 7 million and an EBIT margin of almost 20 %. A purchase price in the high single-digit millions, to be paid in euros, has been agreed. The plan is to promptly merge the company with adesso SE and integrate it into the Data & Analytics division. The acquisition will double the size of adessos existing team of experts in the burgeoning SAP analytics field, taking the number to about 70. quadox board members Christian Schroeter and Rainer Bärmeier will enhance the strong SAP analytics unit in responsible roles. The move to expand this financially important cross-cutting segment puts adesso among the five biggest SAP analytics experts in Germany. Big-name companies that are already customers of quadox will be served by the adesso Group going forward.

The transaction also adds prominent companies like HeidelbergCement, Airbus, Rohde & Schwarz, Deutsche Post and adidas as new adesso customers in this business segment, building on their long-term customer relationships with quadox. The acquisition of quadox AG is the next step in the strategic expansion of adessos SAP business segment. For the SAP Gold Partner, the move marks the fourth addition in this important field of technology following the acquisition of the SAP consulting firm QUANTO to form the subsidiary adesso orange AG and the integration of Solbicon and Gorbit. As a result, adesso now employs over 500 SAP consultants and developers.

Benedikt Bonnmann, Head of the Data & Analytics division (D&A) at adesso, looks forward to the expansion of the team: The quadox team is highly regarded for their SAP analytics specialists and data warehouse architects, making them the perfect addition to our SAP, data and analytics expertise. SAP analytics is an emerging subject that were hearing a lot more about from customers, especially in the context of the S/4HANA switchover. Companies are using SAP analytics and SAP IBP to optimise their success these days. Were proud to be one of the top five providers in Germany in this field now, and to be able to support customers as they embark on challenging large projects.

Within the Executive Board of adesso SE, Torsten Wegener is responsible for the acquisition of quadox and for integrating the company into the Data & Analytics division. adesso supplies technological and industry know-how and years of expertise to support companies as they go about their digital transformation. Key building blocks include data-driven systems and the implementation and operation of SAP solutions on premises and in the cloud. The combined SAP analytics unit will make us an even stronger and more capable player in the data and analytics segment, significantly reinforcing our position on the booming and dynamic SAP market. Working hand in hand with our subsidiary adesso orange, this will mean we are establishing a leading centre of competence in business and analytics solutions for major projects in the private and public sectors, Wegener says, offering his takeaway on the acquisition.

With about 6,300 employees and annual sales of EUR 678.3 million in 2021, adesso Group is one of the largest German IT service providers with outstanding growth opportunities. At its own locations in Germany, other locations in Europe and Turkey as well as at numerous local customers adesso offers consulting and software development services for optimising core business processes. adesso also offers ready-to-use software products for standard applications. The development of an own, industry-specific product portfolio opens up additional growth and earnings opportunities and is another key ele-ment of the adesso strategy. In 2020, adesso was awarded the title of the best employer of its size in Germany across all industries. After having already achieved first place among IT employers in 2016 and 2018, adesso was ranked first again in 2020.

