DGAP-News: adesso SE acquires remaining shares in IoT specialists com2m GmbH and consolidates portfolio in fast-growing Manufacturing Industry business unit

adesso SE acquires remaining shares in IoT specialists com2m GmbH and consolidates portfolio in fast-growing Manufacturing Industry business unit



21.06.2022 / 08:05

adesso SE acquires remaining shares in IoT specialists com2m GmbH and consolidates portfolio in fast-growing Manufacturing Industry business unit

adesso SE has increased its stake in com2m GmbH from roughly 59 % to 100 %. Going forward, the company will continue to advance the successful portfolio within adesso SE as part of its Manufacturing Industry business unit. The associated company, which employs a staff of around 50 people, is to be merged into adesso SE with effect from 1 January 2022. The companys managing directors and sellers will be responsible for advancing the new divisions business at adesso SE. A purchase price in the low millions, to be paid in euros, has been agreed.

Originally launched in 2013 as an Industry 4.0 start-up with its own Internet of Things (IoT) platform, com2m has evolved into an IoT-focused service provider in recent years. Through its original product, the company also offers additional consulting and development services for the industry that are in high demand. In 2021, the profitable business generated more than EUR 3.5 million in sales and continued to grow rapidly at an annual rate of over 40 %. The platform has undergone considerable enhancement and has been successfully adopted by a number of clients through licensing and software-as-a-service (SaaS) models. Both sides will benefit in the long term from even closer cooperation within adesso SEs Manufacturing Industry business unit. With IoT trends generating more and more demand among industrial sector clients in particular, the move will allow both companies to expand their activities in the field of digital production as well. The broader basis will create synergies in product development and efficiently consolidate key activities across a variety of functions. Integrating com2m will additionally accelerate the holistic development of a portfolio along the value chain of adessos manufacturing industry clients.

adesso added its Manufacturing Industry business unit in 2019. The companys focus on this core sector has grown rapidly in recent years, helping to generate EUR 51.7 million in sales in 2021. adesso first invested in com2m GmbH in 2016. Since then, it has successively increased its stake in the service provider and made the com2m IoT platform an integral part of its solutions through joint projects.



adesso Group

With about 6,300 employees and annual sales of EUR 678.3 million in 2021, adesso Group is one of the largest German IT service providers with outstanding growth opportunities. At its own locations in Germany, other locations in Europe and Turkey as well as at numerous local customers adesso offers consulting and software development services for optimising core business processes. adesso also offers ready-to-use software products for standard applications. The development of an own, industry-specific product portfolio opens up additional growth and earnings opportunities and is another key element of the adesso strategy. In 2020, adesso was awarded the title of the best employer of its size in Germany across all industries. After having already achieved first place among IT employers in 2016 and 2018, adesso was ranked first again in 2020.

