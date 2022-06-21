|
21.06.2022 08:05:40
DGAP-News: adesso SE acquires remaining shares in IoT specialists com2m GmbH and consolidates portfolio in fast-growing Manufacturing Industry business unit
|
DGAP-News: adesso SE
/ Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
adesso SE acquires remaining shares in IoT specialists com2m GmbH and consolidates portfolio in fast-growing Manufacturing Industry business unit
adesso SE has increased its stake in com2m GmbH from roughly 59 % to 100 %. Going forward, the company will continue to advance the successful portfolio within adesso SE as part of its Manufacturing Industry business unit. The associated company, which employs a staff of around 50 people, is to be merged into adesso SE with effect from 1 January 2022. The companys managing directors and sellers will be responsible for advancing the new divisions business at adesso SE. A purchase price in the low millions, to be paid in euros, has been agreed.
Originally launched in 2013 as an Industry 4.0 start-up with its own Internet of Things (IoT) platform, com2m has evolved into an IoT-focused service provider in recent years. Through its original product, the company also offers additional consulting and development services for the industry that are in high demand. In 2021, the profitable business generated more than EUR 3.5 million in sales and continued to grow rapidly at an annual rate of over 40 %. The platform has undergone considerable enhancement and has been successfully adopted by a number of clients through licensing and software-as-a-service (SaaS) models. Both sides will benefit in the long term from even closer cooperation within adesso SEs Manufacturing Industry business unit. With IoT trends generating more and more demand among industrial sector clients in particular, the move will allow both companies to expand their activities in the field of digital production as well. The broader basis will create synergies in product development and efficiently consolidate key activities across a variety of functions. Integrating com2m will additionally accelerate the holistic development of a portfolio along the value chain of adessos manufacturing industry clients.
adesso added its Manufacturing Industry business unit in 2019. The companys focus on this core sector has grown rapidly in recent years, helping to generate EUR 51.7 million in sales in 2021. adesso first invested in com2m GmbH in 2016. Since then, it has successively increased its stake in the service provider and made the com2m IoT platform an integral part of its solutions through joint projects.
adesso Group
Contact:
Martin Möllmann
Manager Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 231 7000-7000
E-Mail: ir@adesso.de
21.06.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|adesso SE
|Adessoplatz 1
|44269 Dortmund
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 231 7000-7000
|Fax:
|+49 231 7000-1000
|E-mail:
|ir@adesso.de
|Internet:
|www.adesso-group.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0Z23Q5
|WKN:
|A0Z23Q
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London
|EQS News ID:
|1379801
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1379801 21.06.2022
