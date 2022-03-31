DGAP-News: adesso SE: Barmenia expands use of in|sure products for claims management with private health insurers

DGAP-News: adesso SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

adesso SE: Barmenia expands use of in|sure products for claims management with private health insurers



31.03.2022 / 09:38

Barmenia expands use of in|sure products for claims management with private health insurers

Barmenia Krankenversicherung AG has chosen to use in|sure Health Claims, the claims management software from adesso insurance solutions, to manage and process private health insurance claims. The implementation project is slated for completion by 2024.

The latest commissioning marks a significant step forward in Barmenia's use of in|sure in its claims management activities. Previously, the insurer had only used the adesso Group-developed product for long-term care claims management. Now it is opting to apply the solution across all of its business areas. Barmenia currently utilises a bespoke claims management solution based on the in|sure Health Policy management system, which is also developed by adesso insurance solutions. By using additional in|sure products, Barmenia is equipping itself to tackle future technological challenges and implementing state-of-the-art software standards. The legacy system is to be replaced, relevant claims data migrated and the new software integrated into the Barmenia IT environment.

Barmenia Krankenversicherung AG has a well-established rate structure with a broad service commitment. Its aim is to pay out claims to its approximately 1.8 million customers as quickly and cost-efficiently as possible. Existing automation processes are to be expanded in order to achieve this goal. Barmenia has been utilising products from the in|sure ecosystem developed by the market and technology leader for years.



Barmenia Krankenversicherung AG

Barmenia is an independent insurance group with headquarters in Wuppertal, Germany. In the field of health insurance, Barmenia is now the number seven private health insurer in the German market with a premium volume of about 2.1 billion euros. The health insurer serves over 1.8 million insured individuals. The Group operates on the principle of being a secure partner alongside its customers and providing them with the best solutions. Many digital services round out the range of products. At Barmenia, customers are insured from person to person: Simple. Human. #Barmenia www.barmenia.de.



adesso insurance solutions GmbH

The software company adesso insurance solutions GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the listed company adesso SE, develops and implements standard software solutions for the international insurance market. On its in|sure platform, the Dortmund-based company bundles release-ready standard software products and also offers software and services designed to manage the technical business processes of its customers. in|sure products cover all core processes of an insurance company. in|sure products can be used as an entire in|sure Ecosphere application landscape or as individual, customizable components that can be combined with one another. The in|sure Ecosphere includes systems for all lines of insurance. These include solutions for portfolio management, benefit and claims processing, partner management, the commission and collection/disbursement process and statutory reporting. adesso insurance solutions also offers a system for software-assisted data migration and self-learning AI for seamless background processing. For more information, visit: www.adesso-insure.de



adesso Group

With more than 5,800 employees and annual sales of EUR 678.3 million in 2021, adesso Group is one of the largest German IT service providers with outstanding growth opportunities. At its own locations in Germany, other locations in Europe and Turkey as well as at numerous local customers adesso offers consulting and software development services for optimising core business processes. adesso also offers ready-to-use software products for standard applications. The development of an own, industry-specific product portfolio opens up additional growth and earnings opportunities and is another key element of the adesso strategy. In 2020, adesso was awarded the title of the best employer of its size in Germany across all industries. After having already achieved first place among IT employers in 2016 and 2018, adesso was ranked first again in 2020.

