DGAP-News: adesso SE: Barmenia expands use of in|sure products for claims management with private health insurers
Barmenia expands use of in|sure products for claims management with private health insurers
Barmenia Krankenversicherung AG has chosen to use in|sure Health Claims, the claims management software from adesso insurance solutions, to manage and process private health insurance claims. The implementation project is slated for completion by 2024.
The latest commissioning marks a significant step forward in Barmenia's use of in|sure in its claims management activities. Previously, the insurer had only used the adesso Group-developed product for long-term care claims management. Now it is opting to apply the solution across all of its business areas. Barmenia currently utilises a bespoke claims management solution based on the in|sure Health Policy management system, which is also developed by adesso insurance solutions. By using additional in|sure products, Barmenia is equipping itself to tackle future technological challenges and implementing state-of-the-art software standards. The legacy system is to be replaced, relevant claims data migrated and the new software integrated into the Barmenia IT environment.
Barmenia Krankenversicherung AG has a well-established rate structure with a broad service commitment. Its aim is to pay out claims to its approximately 1.8 million customers as quickly and cost-efficiently as possible. Existing automation processes are to be expanded in order to achieve this goal. Barmenia has been utilising products from the in|sure ecosystem developed by the market and technology leader for years.
Barmenia Krankenversicherung AG
With more than 5,800 employees and annual sales of EUR 678.3 million in 2021, adesso Group is one of the largest German IT service providers with outstanding growth opportunities. At its own locations in Germany, other locations in Europe and Turkey as well as at numerous local customers adesso offers consulting and software development services for optimising core business processes. adesso also offers ready-to-use software products for standard applications. The development of an own, industry-specific product portfolio opens up additional growth and earnings opportunities and is another key element of the adesso strategy. In 2020, adesso was awarded the title of the best employer of its size in Germany across all industries. After having already achieved first place among IT employers in 2016 and 2018, adesso was ranked first again in 2020.
Contact:
Martin Möllmann
Manager Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 231 7000-7000
E-Mail: ir@adesso.de
