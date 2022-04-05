DGAP-News: adesso SE Supervisory Board ensures continuity in the company's successful development by extending the contracts of Executive Board members Prenneis and Schroeder

DGAP-News: adesso SE / Key word(s): Personnel

adesso SE Supervisory Board ensures continuity in the company's successful development by extending the contracts of Executive Board members Prenneis and Schroeder



05.04.2022 / 07:35

adesso SE Supervisory Board ensures continuity in the company's successful development by extending the contracts of Executive Board members Prenneis and Schroeder

The Supervisory Board of adesso SE has extended the contracts of Andreas Prenneis (57) and Jörg Schroeder (44). By reappointing the pair, the Supervisory Board is acknowledging their successful work on the Executive Board and ensuring continuity for the ongoing development of the rapidly growing company. The early extension of the initial contract of CFO Jörg Schroeder, which was due to expire on 31 August 2022, by five years and of the contract of Andreas Prenneis, which was originally due to run until on 31 March 2023, by four additional years is also a means of providing planning security.

Andreas Prenneis began working for the adesso Executive Board in 2015 and is responsible for the Public Administration, IT Management Consulting, Utilities and Cross Industries business divisions. This means that Prenneis is in charge of around 45 % of adesso's sales volume. The Public Administration business division has been able to achieve disproportionately high growth over the past two years. Prenneis has therefore played a crucial role in the successful operating development of adesso. He also makes an important contribution to the foundation of adesso's business by working in the cross-divisional functions of legal, compliance, IT and project management.

Jörg Schroeder (44) took over responsibility for Finance and Controlling, Investor Relations and Mergers & Acquisitions when he was appointed CFO on 1 October 2019. He has also been responsible for operations in the Health business and taken charge of adesso Group admin since 2021. Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the resulting challenges in managing the Group's finances, adesso's above-average growth has come as a result of Schroeder's leadership and the solid financial basis he has helped to create. The recent admission of adesso SE to the SDAX stock index is one of the results of his successful work.

The Supervisory Board considers the reappointment of Prenneis and Schroeder as an important milestone in the expansion of the core and product business as well as for the Group's continued internationalisation, and has expressed its utmost confidence in the pair.



adesso Group

With more than 5,800 employees and annual sales of EUR 678.3 million in 2021, adesso Group is one of the largest German IT service providers with outstanding growth opportunities. At its own locations in Germany, other locations in Europe and Turkey as well as at numerous local customers adesso offers consulting and software development services for optimising core business processes. adesso also offers ready-to-use software products for standard applications. The development of an own, industry-specific product portfolio opens up additional growth and earnings opportunities and is another key element of the adesso strategy. In 2020, adesso was awarded the title of the best employer of its size in Germany across all industries. After having already achieved first place among IT employers in 2016 and 2018, adesso was ranked first again in 2020.

