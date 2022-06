DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A.: Announcement of the launch of an audit-tender

DGAP-News: ADLER Group S.A. / Key word(s): Tender Offer

Adler Group S.A.: Announcement of the launch of an audit-tender



29.06.2022 / 15:15

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



ADLER Group S.A.

Société anonyme

55, Allée Scheffer, L-2520 Senningerberg

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

RCS Luxembourg: B 197554 Announcement of the launch of an audit-tender



Luxembourg, 29 June 2022 Adler Group S.A. hereby announces the launch of a tender for the mandate to audit its stand-alone and consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2022.



Auditors and audit firms may express their interest in the tender by 13 July 2022 by email to audit-tender@adler-group.com.



At the end of this period and subject to signing a confidentiality agreement, the tender documents will be provided.

29.06.2022

