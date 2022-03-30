DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A. announces publication dates for the results of the KPMG special investigation and the 2021 annual financial and consolidated financial reports

DGAP-News: ADLER Group S.A. / Key word(s): Statement

Adler Group S.A. announces publication dates for the results of the KPMG special investigation and the 2021 annual financial and consolidated financial reports

Luxembourg, 30 March 2022 - The Board of Directors of Adler Group S.A. ("Adler Group") informs that the publication of the results of the special investigation by KPMG Forensic into the allegations of the short seller Viceroy can be expected on 22 April 2022. The Company will report comprehensively at that time. Adler Group had last informed about the preliminary status of the special investigations by KPMG Forensic on 10 March 2022.

The Board of Directors aims to publish the annual financial report and the consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2021 in the last week of April 2022.

Adler Group further announces that Prof. Dr. A. Stefan Kirsten was elected to the Audit Committee, the Investment and Financing Committee and the Nomination and Compensation Committee of Adler Group's Board of Directors at today's meeting of Adler Group's Board of Directors in Luxembourg.



