|
30.03.2022 11:23:03
DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A. announces publication dates for the results of the KPMG special investigation and the 2021 annual financial and consolidated financial reports
|
DGAP-News: ADLER Group S.A.
/ Key word(s): Statement
Adler Group S.A. announces publication dates for the results of the KPMG special investigation and the 2021 annual financial and consolidated financial reports
Luxembourg, 30 March 2022 - The Board of Directors of Adler Group S.A. ("Adler Group") informs that the publication of the results of the special investigation by KPMG Forensic into the allegations of the short seller Viceroy can be expected on 22 April 2022. The Company will report comprehensively at that time. Adler Group had last informed about the preliminary status of the special investigations by KPMG Forensic on 10 March 2022.
The Board of Directors aims to publish the annual financial report and the consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2021 in the last week of April 2022.
Adler Group further announces that Prof. Dr. A. Stefan Kirsten was elected to the Audit Committee, the Investment and Financing Committee and the Nomination and Compensation Committee of Adler Group's Board of Directors at today's meeting of Adler Group's Board of Directors in Luxembourg.
30.03.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Adler Group S.A.
|1B Heienhaff
|1736 Senningerberg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 278 456 710
|Fax:
|+352 203 015 00
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@adler-group.com
|Internet:
|www.adler-group.com
|ISIN:
|LU1250154413
|WKN:
|A14U78
|Indices:
|SDAX, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany Index
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
|EQS News ID:
|1315625
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1315625 30.03.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ADLERmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu ADLERmehr Analysen
|02.02.22
|ADLER Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|26.01.22
|ADLER Neutral
|UBS AG
|01.12.21
|ADLER Buy
|UBS AG
|01.12.21
|ADLER Buy
|UBS AG
|30.11.21
|ADLER Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.02.22
|ADLER Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|26.01.22
|ADLER Neutral
|UBS AG
|01.12.21
|ADLER Buy
|UBS AG
|01.12.21
|ADLER Buy
|UBS AG
|30.11.21
|ADLER Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.02.22
|ADLER Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.11.21
|ADLER Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.09.20
|ADLER verkaufen
|Barclays Capital
|15.04.20
|ADLER Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|06.04.20
|ADLER Sell
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|26.01.22
|ADLER Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ADLER
|13,35
|0,83%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZweifel in Bezug auf Ukraine-Verhandlungen: ATX und DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich überwiegend feundlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentieren sich zur Wochenmitte leichter. Mit Ausnahme von Tokio zogen die Märkte in Fernost am Mittwoch mehrheitlich an.