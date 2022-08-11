Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
11.08.2022 07:00:08

DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A.: announces the sale of two Frankfurt-based development projects

DGAP-News: ADLER Group S.A. / Key word(s): Disposal
11.08.2022 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Luxembourg, 11 August 2022 Adler Group S.A. (Adler Group) today announced the completed sale of the development projects Ostend Quartier and Westend Ensemble Upper West Lea B, both located in Frankfurt am Main. Both projects were formerly owned by Adler Groups subsidiary Consus Real Estate AG. The two projects were sold in separate transactions to institutional investors. Both transactions closed in August and the combined cash proceeds of c. 166 m have been received. The project debt including interest in the amount of 65 m related to one transaction was fully repaid.

In a challenging market environment, Adler Group sold these projects with a combined discount to Gross Asset Value (GAV) as per 31 December 2021 of around 13.6%. It underscores Adler Groups ability of delivering on its pledge of further improving its liquidity position in 2022 and beyond.

 

Contact

Investor Relations:
T +352 278 456 710
F +352 203 015 00
E investorrelations@adler-group.com


11.08.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Adler Group S.A.
55, Allée Scheffer
L-2520 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 278 456 710
Fax: +352 203 015 00
E-mail: investorrelations@adler-group.com
Internet: www.adler-group.com
ISIN: LU1250154413
WKN: A14U78
Indices: SDAX, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany Index
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
EQS News ID: 1417927

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1417927  11.08.2022 

