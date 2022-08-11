DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A.: announces the sale of two Frankfurt-based development projects

DGAP-News: ADLER Group S.A. / Key word(s): Disposal

Adler Group S.A.: announces the sale of two Frankfurt-based development projects



11.08.2022 / 07:00

Adler Group S.A. announces the sale of two Frankfurt-based development projects

Luxembourg, 11 August 2022 Adler Group S.A. (Adler Group) today announced the completed sale of the development projects Ostend Quartier and Westend Ensemble Upper West Lea B, both located in Frankfurt am Main. Both projects were formerly owned by Adler Groups subsidiary Consus Real Estate AG. The two projects were sold in separate transactions to institutional investors. Both transactions closed in August and the combined cash proceeds of c. 166 m have been received. The project debt including interest in the amount of 65 m related to one transaction was fully repaid.

In a challenging market environment, Adler Group sold these projects with a combined discount to Gross Asset Value (GAV) as per 31 December 2021 of around 13.6%. It underscores Adler Groups ability of delivering on its pledge of further improving its liquidity position in 2022 and beyond.

