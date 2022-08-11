|
11.08.2022 07:00:08
DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A.: announces the sale of two Frankfurt-based development projects
|
DGAP-News: ADLER Group S.A.
/ Key word(s): Disposal
Adler Group S.A. announces the sale of two Frankfurt-based development projects
Luxembourg, 11 August 2022 Adler Group S.A. (Adler Group) today announced the completed sale of the development projects Ostend Quartier and Westend Ensemble Upper West Lea B, both located in Frankfurt am Main. Both projects were formerly owned by Adler Groups subsidiary Consus Real Estate AG. The two projects were sold in separate transactions to institutional investors. Both transactions closed in August and the combined cash proceeds of c. 166 m have been received. The project debt including interest in the amount of 65 m related to one transaction was fully repaid.
In a challenging market environment, Adler Group sold these projects with a combined discount to Gross Asset Value (GAV) as per 31 December 2021 of around 13.6%. It underscores Adler Groups ability of delivering on its pledge of further improving its liquidity position in 2022 and beyond.
Contact
Investor Relations:
11.08.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Adler Group S.A.
|55, Allée Scheffer
|L-2520 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 278 456 710
|Fax:
|+352 203 015 00
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@adler-group.com
|Internet:
|www.adler-group.com
|ISIN:
|LU1250154413
|WKN:
|A14U78
|Indices:
|SDAX, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany Index
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
|EQS News ID:
|1417927
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1417927 11.08.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ADLERmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu ADLERmehr Analysen
|31.05.22
|ADLER Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.04.22
|ADLER Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|25.04.22
|ADLER Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.02.22
|ADLER Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|26.01.22
|ADLER Neutral
|UBS AG
|31.05.22
|ADLER Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.04.22
|ADLER Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|25.04.22
|ADLER Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.02.22
|ADLER Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|26.01.22
|ADLER Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.04.22
|ADLER Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|25.04.22
|ADLER Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.02.22
|ADLER Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.11.21
|ADLER Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.09.20
|ADLER verkaufen
|Barclays Capital
|31.05.22
|ADLER Neutral
|UBS AG
|26.01.22
|ADLER Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ADLER
|3,56
|3,37%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht kaum verändert ins Wochenende -- DAX zum Handelsende im Plus -- Börsen Asiens schließen mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Freitag zurück. Der DAX stieg derweil. Vor dem Wochenende notieren die US-Börsen im Plus. Die Börsen in Fernost konnten am Freitag letztlich überwiegend zulegen.