DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A. sells stake in portfolio in Berlin

DGAP-News: ADLER Group S.A. / Key word(s): Disposal

Adler Group S.A. sells stake in portfolio in Berlin



30.06.2022 / 08:54

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Adler Group S.A. sells stake in portfolio in Berlin



Luxembourg, 30 June 2022 Adler Group S.A. ("Adler Group") today announced the sale of a portfolio of residential and commercial properties in Berlin (Waypoint portfolio) together with its joint venture partner. The portfolio comprises around 1,200 residential and commercial units. Considering the purchase price portion attributable to the joint venture partner and other minority interests as well as taking into account deferred taxes, Adler Group will realize a capital inflow of approximately EUR 170 million. The transaction is not subject to any conditions and will be completed without delay.



Despite a challenging market environment, Adler Group was able to sell the portfolio to a price at around 2 percent below book value and thus deliver on its pledge of further improving its liquidity position in 2022 and beyond. Contact Investor Relations:

T +352 278 456 710

F +352 203 015 00

E investorrelations@adler-group.com

30.06.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de