|
11.02.2022 07:00:15
DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A.: Thilo Schmid to serve as Chairman of Audit Committee
|
DGAP-News: ADLER Group S.A.
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Adler Group S.A.: Thilo Schmid to serve as Chairman of Audit Committee
Mr. Thilo Schmid is already a member of the audit committee of Adler Group. Additional members of this committee are Dr. Peter Maser and, newly appointed effective as of 10 February 2022, Dr. Thomas Zinnöcker, also a member of the Board of Directors of Adler Group S.A.
Simultaneous to accepting his new position as chairman of the audit committee, Mr. Schmid will replace Mr. Zinnöcker on the nomination and compensation committee of the Company.
Mr. Thilo Schmid has been a member of the Board of Directors of ADLER Group since September 2020. Being investment manager at Wecken & Cie. since 2008, Mr. Schmid is responsible for venture capital and real estate investments at the Swiss family office. In prior roles, he inter alia acted as a real estate project controller.
Mr. Thomas Zinnöcker has also been a member of the Board of Directors of ADLER Group since September 2020. He remains also as chairman of the investment and financing committee of ADLER Group. Mr. Zinnöcker has held various senior management positions in both listed and non-listed companies. He has been CEO of GSW Immobilien AG and Gagfah S.A., among others. Furthermore, Thomas Zinnöcker is Member of the Board of German Property Federation ZIA since 2013.
11.02.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Adler Group S.A.
|1B Heienhaff
|1736 Senningerberg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 278 456 710
|Fax:
|+352 203 015 00
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@adler-group.com
|Internet:
|www.adler-group.com
|ISIN:
|LU1250154413
|WKN:
|A14U78
|Indices:
|SDAX, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany Index
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
|EQS News ID:
|1279385
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1279385 11.02.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!