DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A.: Thilo Schmid to serve as Chairman of Audit Committee

11.02.2022 / 07:00

Adler Group S.A.: Thilo Schmid to serve as Chairman of Audit Committee



Berlin, 11 February 2022 - Following the recent resignation of Dr. Michael Bütter from his position as member of the board of directors of Adler Group S.A. ("Adler Group"), Mr. Thilo Schmid, has replaced Dr. Bütter as chairman of the audit committee with effect as of 10 February 2022.

Mr. Thilo Schmid is already a member of the audit committee of Adler Group. Additional members of this committee are Dr. Peter Maser and, newly appointed effective as of 10 February 2022, Dr. Thomas Zinnöcker, also a member of the Board of Directors of Adler Group S.A.

Simultaneous to accepting his new position as chairman of the audit committee, Mr. Schmid will replace Mr. Zinnöcker on the nomination and compensation committee of the Company.

Mr. Thilo Schmid has been a member of the Board of Directors of ADLER Group since September 2020. Being investment manager at Wecken & Cie. since 2008, Mr. Schmid is responsible for venture capital and real estate investments at the Swiss family office. In prior roles, he inter alia acted as a real estate project controller.

Mr. Thomas Zinnöcker has also been a member of the Board of Directors of ADLER Group since September 2020. He remains also as chairman of the investment and financing committee of ADLER Group. Mr. Zinnöcker has held various senior management positions in both listed and non-listed companies. He has been CEO of GSW Immobilien AG and Gagfah S.A., among others. Furthermore, Thomas Zinnöcker is Member of the Board of German Property Federation ZIA since 2013.



