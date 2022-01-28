|
28.01.2022 15:15:05
DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A.: Update on timeline of special investigation
|
DGAP-News: ADLER Group S.A.
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
ADLER Group S.A.: Update on timeline of special investigation
Berlin, 28 January 2022 - ADLER Group S.A. ("ADLER") reports that a comprehensive review conducted by KPMG forensic on the allegations by a short seller is ongoing and expected to be finalized not before Q2 2022.
As the results of this comprehensive review are a prerequisite for the completion of the audit of the 2021 consolidated financial statements, ADLER Group announces that it is postponing the publication of its annual report, scheduled for March 31. ADLER established an action plan together with KPMG aiming to publish the 2021 financial statement as soon as possible; this plan is now being consistently executed.
Another confirmation of the value of ADLER Group's Real Estate portfolio was provided by the renowned consulting company bulwiengesa. In an in-depth portfolio plausibility check bulwiengesa calculates the fair value of ADLER Group's yielding property portfolio as of end of June 2021 and confirms reported market value of ca. 8.87 billion EUR.
The results of the plausibility check by bulwiengesa also confirm that the methods used by CBRE for the portfolio valuation of Adler Group are widely used and recognized valuation methods for real estate valuations, particularly for portfolios of this size. The report from bulwiengesa can be found on the Adler Group Investor Relations website via: https://bit.ly/220128_bulwiengiesa.
Contact
28.01.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Adler Group S.A.
|1B Heienhaff
|1736 Senningerberg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 278 456 710
|Fax:
|+352 203 015 00
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@adler-group.com
|Internet:
|www.adler-group.com
|ISIN:
|LU1250154413
|WKN:
|A14U78
|Indices:
|SDAX, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany Index
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
|EQS News ID:
|1274310
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1274310 28.01.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ADLERmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu ADLERmehr Analysen
|26.01.22
|ADLER Neutral
|UBS AG
|01.12.21
|ADLER Buy
|UBS AG
|01.12.21
|ADLER Buy
|UBS AG
|30.11.21
|ADLER Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.09.20
|ADLER verkaufen
|Barclays Capital
|26.01.22
|ADLER Neutral
|UBS AG
|01.12.21
|ADLER Buy
|UBS AG
|01.12.21
|ADLER Buy
|UBS AG
|30.11.21
|ADLER Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.09.20
|ADLER verkaufen
|Barclays Capital
|30.11.21
|ADLER Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.09.20
|ADLER verkaufen
|Barclays Capital
|15.04.20
|ADLER Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|06.04.20
|ADLER Sell
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|26.01.22
|ADLER Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ADLER
|9,79
|-11,21%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Indizes beenden Handel weit im Plus -- ATX verabschiedet sich schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt tief im Minus -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wies am letzten Handelstag der Woche leichtere Notierungen aus, während der deutsche Leitindex klar nachgab. Die US-Börsen begaben sich vor dem Wochenende auf Zickzack-Kurs, der jedoch letztlich in die Gewinnzone führte. Am Freitag tendierten die asiatischen Börsen in verschiedene Richtungen.