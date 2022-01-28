28.01.2022 15:15:05

DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A.: Update on timeline of special investigation

DGAP-News: ADLER Group S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Adler Group S.A.: Update on timeline of special investigation

28.01.2022 / 15:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ADLER Group S.A.: Update on timeline of special investigation

  • KPMG forensic report not finalized before Q2 2022
  • Publication of 2021 financial statement postponed
  • bulwiengesa confirms yielding portfolio market value measured by CBRE
 

Berlin, 28 January 2022 - ADLER Group S.A. ("ADLER") reports that a comprehensive review conducted by KPMG forensic on the allegations by a short seller is ongoing and expected to be finalized not before Q2 2022.

As the results of this comprehensive review are a prerequisite for the completion of the audit of the 2021 consolidated financial statements, ADLER Group announces that it is postponing the publication of its annual report, scheduled for March 31. ADLER established an action plan together with KPMG aiming to publish the 2021 financial statement as soon as possible; this plan is now being consistently executed.

Another confirmation of the value of ADLER Group's Real Estate portfolio was provided by the renowned consulting company bulwiengesa. In an in-depth portfolio plausibility check bulwiengesa calculates the fair value of ADLER Group's yielding property portfolio as of end of June 2021 and confirms reported market value of ca. 8.87 billion EUR.

The results of the plausibility check by bulwiengesa also confirm that the methods used by CBRE for the portfolio valuation of Adler Group are widely used and recognized valuation methods for real estate valuations, particularly for portfolios of this size. The report from bulwiengesa can be found on the Adler Group Investor Relations website via: https://bit.ly/220128_bulwiengiesa.

Contact
Investor Relations:
T +352 278 456 710
E investorrelations@Adler-group.com


28.01.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Adler Group S.A.
1B Heienhaff
1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 278 456 710
Fax: +352 203 015 00
E-mail: investorrelations@adler-group.com
Internet: www.adler-group.com
ISIN: LU1250154413
WKN: A14U78
Indices: SDAX, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany Index
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
EQS News ID: 1274310

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1274310  28.01.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1274310&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ADLERmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu ADLERmehr Analysen

26.01.22 ADLER Neutral UBS AG
01.12.21 ADLER Buy UBS AG
01.12.21 ADLER Buy UBS AG
30.11.21 ADLER Underweight Barclays Capital
03.09.20 ADLER verkaufen Barclays Capital

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

ADLER 9,79 -11,21% ADLER

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Indizes beenden Handel weit im Plus -- ATX verabschiedet sich schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt tief im Minus -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wies am letzten Handelstag der Woche leichtere Notierungen aus, während der deutsche Leitindex klar nachgab. Die US-Börsen begaben sich vor dem Wochenende auf Zickzack-Kurs, der jedoch letztlich in die Gewinnzone führte. Am Freitag tendierten die asiatischen Börsen in verschiedene Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen