DGAP-News: ADLER Real Estate AG: Confirmation of Repayment of Bond in April 2022

DGAP-News: Adler Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Bond

ADLER Real Estate AG: Confirmation of Repayment of Bond in April 2022



16.03.2022 / 07:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Adler Real Estate AG: Confirmation of Repayment of

Bond in April 2022 - Outstanding amount of 400 million EUR due on 17 April 2022 - ISIN: XS1843441491 Berlin, 16 March 2022 - ADLER Real Estate AG, after being approached by investors and to avoid asymmetric information in the market, confirms again the repayment of its bond (ISIN XS1843441491) with the full amount of 400 million EUR on time at maturity on 17 April 2022. Contact

Investor Relations:

T +352 278 456 710

E investorrelations@Adler-group.com

16.03.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

