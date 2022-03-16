|
16.03.2022 07:00:05
DGAP-News: ADLER Real Estate AG: Confirmation of Repayment of Bond in April 2022
|
DGAP-News: Adler Real Estate AG
/ Key word(s): Bond
Adler Real Estate AG: Confirmation of Repayment of
- Outstanding amount of 400 million EUR due on 17 April 2022
- ISIN: XS1843441491
Berlin, 16 March 2022 - ADLER Real Estate AG, after being approached by investors and to avoid asymmetric information in the market, confirms again the repayment of its bond (ISIN XS1843441491) with the full amount of 400 million EUR on time at maturity on 17 April 2022.
