DGAP-News: ADM Energy PLC: Notice of Investor Call

17 December 2021



ADM Energy Plc



("ADM" or the "Company")



Notice of Investor Call



ADM Energy (AIM: ADME; BER and FSE: P4JC), a natural resources investing company, gives notice that it will host an investor conference call, via webcast, on Tuesday, 21 December 2021 at 11.00am GMT.



The Company's CEO, Osamede Okhomina, will lead the call and will answer pre-submitted questions from investors. Participants are invited to submit questions in advance by 12:00 GMT on Monday 20 December 2021.



The investor call is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Interested parties can register their interest and pre-submit questions at the following link:



https://admenergyplc.com/investors/register-for-investor-call/



