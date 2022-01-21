DGAP-News: ADM Energy PLC: Subscription to raise £561,000

DGAP-News: ADM Energy PLC / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

ADM Energy PLC: Subscription to raise £561,000



21.01.2022 / 07:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF EU REGULATION 596/2014 (WHICH FORMS PART OF DOMESTIC UK LAW PURSUANT TO THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018). UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.



21 January 2022



ADM Energy PLC

("ADM" or the "Company")



Subscription to raise £561,000

ADM Energy PLC (AIM: ADME; BER and FSE: P4JC), a natural resources investing company, is pleased to announce that it has raised a total of £561,000 through a subscription from Optima Resources Holding Limited ("Optima Resources"), a family office owned natural resources investment company registered and based in the United Arab Emirates ("the Subscription").



The Subscription



The Company has raised, conditional on Admission (defined below), £561,000 before costs, at a subscription price of 1.11 pence per share through the issue of 51,000,000 new ordinary shares ("Subscription Shares) to Optima Resources, which will hold 19.96 per cent. of the Company's enlarged issued share capital on Admission. In connection with the Subscription, the Company will, on Admission, issue 15.3 million warrants to Optima Resources to subscribe for ordinary shares at an exercise price of 4.5 pence per share with an exercise period of two years from the date of Admission ("Warrants").



Use of Proceeds



The funds will be used for general working capital including business development and due diligence on target assets, appraisals and technical evaluation. The Company continues to evaluate investment opportunities, which the board considers may have the potential to add and bring in significant value to ADM.



Admission to AIM and Total Voting Rights



Application has been made for the Subscription Shares, which total 51,000,000 new ordinary shares and which will rank pari passu with the Company's existing ordinary shares, to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission"). It is expected that Admission of the Subscription Shares will become effective and that dealings will commence at 08.00 a.m. on or around 26 January 2022.



Following Admission, the Company's enlarged issued share capital will comprise 255,480,863 ordinary shares of 1 pence each with voting rights in the Company. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in the interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.



Osamede Okhomina, CEO of ADM Energy plc, said: "We are pleased to secure funding from a new long-term shareholder, which will be used to continue to assess several prospects. I would like to thank our shareholders and our new shareholder for their ongoing support and look forward to updating them as we progress."



Enquiries:

ADM Energy plc +44 20 7459 4718 Osamede Okhomina, CEO www.admenergyplc.com Cairn Financial Advisers LLP +44 20 7213 0880 (Nominated Adviser) Jo Turner, James Caithie Hybridan LLP +44 20 3764 2341 (Broker) Claire Louise Noyce ODDO BHF Corporates & Markets AG +49 69 920540 (Designated Sponsor) Michael B. Thiriot Luther Pendragon +44 20 7618 9100 (Financial PR) Harry Chathli, Alexis Gore, Tan Siddique



About ADM Energy PLC



ADM Energy PLC (AIM: ADME; BER and FSE: P4JC) is a natural resources investing company with an existing asset base in Nigeria. ADM Energy holds a 9.2% profit interest in the oil producing Aje Field, part of OML 113, which covers an area of 835km² offshore Nigeria. Aje has multiple oil, gas, and gas condensate reservoirs in the Turonian, Cenomanian and Albian sandstones with five wells drilled to date.



ADM Energy is seeking to build on its existing asset base in Nigeria and target other investment opportunities across the West African region in the oil and gas sector with attractive risk reward profiles such as proven nature of reserves, level of historic investment, established infrastructure and route to early cash flow.



Forward Looking Statements



Certain statements in this announcement, are, or may be deemed to be, forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are identiﬁed by their use of terms and phrases such as "believe", "could", "should", "envisage'', "estimate", "intend", "may", "plan", "potentially", "expect", "will" or the negative of those, variations or comparable expressions, including references to assumptions. These forward looking statements are not based on historical facts but rather on the Directors' current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company's future growth, results of operations, performance, future capital and other expenditures (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof), competitive advantages, business prospects and opportunities. Such forward looking statements reﬂect the Directors' current beliefs and assumptions and are based on information currently available to the Directors.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.