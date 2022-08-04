DGAP-News: Adtran Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings for the Second Quarter of 2022 and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings for the Second Quarter of 2022 and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (August 3, 2022) ADTRAN Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: ADTN) (ADTRAN or the Company), today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2022. For the quarter, revenue was $172.0 million. Net income for the second quarter of 2022 was $2.1 million and earnings per share was $0.04. Non-GAAP net income was $9.7 million and non-GAAP earnings per share was $0.19. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share exclude stock-based compensation expense, acquisition related expenses, amortizations and adjustments, restructuring expenses, amortization of pension actuarial losses, deferred compensation related adjustments, change in valuation allowance related to our deferred tax assets, and the tax effect of these adjustments to net income. The reconciliations between GAAP net income and earnings per share to non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share are set forth in the table provided below.

 

ADTRAN Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tom Stanton stated, We had a strong Q2 fueled by the growing demand for our fiber broadband platforms. Customer demand continues to grow at record levels. We increased revenue both quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year in our domestic and international markets, and also throughout our customer segments. This provides continued momentum as we move forward with our integration of ADVA. The combination of these two companies will strengthen our overall solution portfolio and provide the resources necessary to maximize our success in this unprecedented investment cycle in fiber networks.

 

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend for the second quarter of 2022. The quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per common share is to be paid to the Companys stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 18, 2022. The ex-dividend date is August 17, 2022 and the payment date will be September 1, 2022.

 

The Company confirmed that it will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter results on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. Central Time. ADTRAN will webcast this conference call. To listen, simply visit ADTRANs Investor Relations site at www.adtran.com/investor approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the call, click on the event ADTRAN Holdings Releases 2nd Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Earnings Call, and click on the Webcast link.

 

An online replay of the Companys conference call, as well as the text of the Company's conference call, will be available on the Investor Relations site approximately 24 hours following the call and will remain available for at least 12 months. For more information, visit www.investors.adtran.com or email at investor.relations@adtran.com.

 

About ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. solely owns ADTRAN, Inc. (Adtran) and is the majority shareholder of ADVA Optical Networking SE (ADVA).  Adtran is a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions. ADVA is a global optical networking solutions provider focused on cloud interconnect, cloud access and network synchronization. The combined technology portfolio can best address current and future requirements, especially regarding the convergence of solutions at the network edge. Learn more on Adtran.com, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

 

Unless the context otherwise indicates or requires, references in this press release and the accompanying financial information to  ADTRAN, the Company, we, us and our refer to (i) ADTRAN, Inc. and its consolidated affiliates prior to the merger on July 8, 2022 of Acorn MergeCo, Inc. (Merger Sub), a Delaware corporation and wholly-owned direct subsidiary of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (f/k/a Acorn HoldCo), with and into ADTRAN, Inc., as part of ADTRANs business combination transaction with ADVA, and (ii) ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries following the Merger. 

 

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, generally identified by the use of words such as believe, expect, intend, estimate, anticipate, will, may, could and similar expressions, which forward-looking statements reflect managements best judgment based on factors currently known. However, these statements involve risks and uncertainties, including: (i) risks and uncertainties related to the continued impact of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus/COVID-19 global pandemic (including variants of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus), including with respect to continued manufacturing and supply chain constraints (ii) regulatory or other limitations imposed following the closing of the Companys business combination with ADVA on July 15, 2022 the success of the combined ADTRAN and ADVA businesses following the business combination the ability to successfully integrate the ADTRAN and ADVA businesses risks related to disruption of management time from ongoing business operations due to integration efforts following the business combination the risk that the publicity surrounding the business combination could have adverse effects on the market price of ADTRANs common stock or ADVAs common shares or the ability of ADTRAN and ADVA to retain customers, retain or hire key personnel, maintain relationships with their respective suppliers and customers, and on their operating results and businesses generally the risk that ADTRAN Holdings may be unable to achieve expected synergies or that it may take longer or be more costly than expected to achieve those synergies the risk of fluctuations in revenue due to lengthy sales and approval process required by major and other service providers for new products the risk posed by potential breaches of information systems and cyber-attacks the risks that ADTRAN, ADVA or ADTRAN Holdings may not be able to effectively compete, including through product improvements and development, and (iii) the other risks set forth in ADVAs annual and interim financial reports made publicly available and ADTRANs and ADTRAN Holdings public filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including ADTRANs Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and ADTRANs Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2022. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements included in this press release.

 

To provide additional transparency, we have disclosed in the tables below non-GAAP operating income, which has been reconciled to operating income, and non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share - basic and diluted, which have been reconciled to net income and earnings per share - basic and diluted, in each case as reported based on Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (U.S. GAAP). These non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain items which management believes are not reflective of the ongoing operating performance of the business. We believe this information is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of our ongoing operations. Additionally, these measures are used by management in our ongoing planning and annual budgeting processes. We believe the presentation of non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share - basic and diluted, when combined with the U.S. GAAP presentation of operating income, net income and earnings per share - basic and diluted, is beneficial to the overall understanding of ongoing operating performance of the Company.

 

These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with, or an alternative for, U.S. GAAP and therefore should not be considered in isolation or as a substitution for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Additionally, our calculation of non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share - basic and diluted, may not be comparable to similar measures calculated by other companies.

 

Investor Services/Assistance:

Rhonda Lambert/256-963-7450

investor@adtran.com

 


 

 

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

 

  June 30,     December 31,  
  2022     2021  
Assets          
Current Assets          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 43,368     $ 56,603  
Restricted cash         215  
Short-term investments   1,773       350  
Accounts receivable, net   172,088       158,742  
Other receivables   8,413       11,228  
Inventory, net   196,916       139,891  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   9,306       9,296  
Total Current Assets   431,864       376,325  
Property, plant and equipment, net   53,432       55,766  
Deferred tax assets, net   8,508       9,079  
Goodwill   6,968       6,968  
Intangibles, net   17,473       19,293  
Other non-current assets   29,637       30,971  
Long-term investments   52,297       70,615  
Total Assets $ 600,179     $ 569,017  
           
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity          
Current Liabilities          
Accounts payable $ 144,432     $ 102,489  
Unearned revenue   22,705       17,737  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   16,759       13,673  
Accrued wages and benefits   13,276       14,900  
Income tax payable, net   4,541       6,560  
Total Current Liabilities   201,713       155,359  
Non-current unearned revenue   10,133       9,271  
Pension liability   9,889       11,402  
Deferred compensation liability   26,014       31,383  
Other non-current liabilities   3,893       4,500  
Total Liabilities   251,642       211,915  
Stockholders' Equity   348,537       357,102  
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 600,179     $ 569,017  

 

 

 

 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)

 

    Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended    
    June 30,     June 30,    
    2022     2021     2022     2021    
Revenue                          
Network Solutions   $ 155,992     $ 125,449     $ 294,366     $ 239,258    
Services & Support     16,046       17,783       32,190       31,507    
Total Revenue     172,038       143,232       326,556       270,765    
Cost of Revenue                          
Network Solutions     99,921       70,014       190,575       135,015    
Services & Support     9,611       10,550       19,159       19,481    
Total Cost of Revenue     109,532       80,564       209,734       154,496    
Gross Profit     62,506       62,668       116,822       116,269    
Selling, general and administrative expenses     27,873       30,866       55,766       58,301    
Research and development expenses     26,500       27,871       52,991       55,372    
Operating Income     8,133       3,931       8,065       2,596    
Interest and dividend income     217       253       421       543    
Interest expense     (94 )     (6 )     (124 )     (12 )  
Net investment (loss) gain     (4,646 )     2,009       (8,061 )     3,005    
Other (expense) income, net     681       26       455       2,025    
Income Before Income Taxes     4,291       6,213       756       8,157    
Income tax (expense) benefit     (2,148 )     (1,127 )     260       (2,175 )  
Net Income   $ 2,143     $ 5,086     $ 1,016     $ 5,982    
                           
Weighted average shares outstanding basic     49,123       48,449       49,110       48,393    
Weighted average shares outstanding diluted     49,809    (1)   49,426    (1)   49,813    (1)   49,225    (1)
                           
Earnings per common share basic   $ 0.04     $ 0.10     $ 0.02     $ 0.12    
Earnings per common share diluted   $ 0.04    (1) $ 0.10    (1) $ 0.02    (1) $ 0.12    (1)

 

(1) Assumes exercise of dilutive stock options calculated under the treasury stock method.

 

 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

 

    Six Months Ended  
    June 30,  
    2022     2021  
Cash flows from operating activities:            
Net income   $ 1,016     $ 5,982  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:            
Depreciation and amortization     7,235       8,232  
Loss (gain) on investments     7,882       (3,255 )
Stock-based compensation expense     3,781       3,615  
Deferred income taxes     (93 )     441  
Other, net     27       53  
Inventory reserves     (4,296 )     (3,167 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:            
Accounts receivable, net     (14,315 )     (24,322 )
Other receivables     2,606       1,412  
Inventory     (53,982 )     9,107  
Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets     671       (4,767 )
Accounts payable     42,968       16,814  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities     2,179       6,999  
Income taxes payable, net     (1,597 )     1,069  
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities     (5,918 )     18,213  
             
Cash flows from investing activities:            
Purchases of property, plant and equipment     (3,285 )     (2,210 )
Proceeds from sales and maturities of available-for-sale investments     25,071       20,597  
Purchases of available-for-sale investments     (17,002 )     (20,121 )
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities     4,784       (1,734 )
             
Cash flows from financing activities:            
Tax withholdings related to stock-based compensation settlements     (333 )     (113 )
Proceeds from stock option exercises     636       3,552  
Dividend payments     (8,877 )     (8,735 )
Proceeds from draw on line of credit     28,000        
Repayment of line of credit     (28,000 )      
Net cash used in financing activities     (8,574 )     (5,296 )
             
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash     (9,708 )     11,183  
Effect of exchange rate changes     (3,742 )     (1,381 )
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period     56,818       60,179  
             
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period   $ 43,368     $ 69,981  
             
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing activities:            
Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations   $ 552     $ 275  
Purchases of property, plant and equipment included in accounts payable   $ 818     $ 144  
             

 

 

Supplemental Information

Reconciliation of Operating Income to Non-GAAP Operating Income

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in table in thousands)

 

  Three Months Ended
March 31,		       Nine Months ended
September 30,		    
  2022     2021       2021     2020    
Operating Income $ 8,133     $ 3,931       $ 8,065     $ 2,596    
Acquisition-related expenses, amortizations and adjustments   2,123   (1)   2,384   (4)     4,453   (7)   3,429   (10)
Stock-based compensation expense   1,888   (2)   1,808   (5)     3,781   (8)   3,615   (11)
Restructuring expenses         8   (6)     2   (9)   309   (12)
Deferred compensation adjustments   (3,737 ) (3)   1,994   (3)     (6,433 ) (3)   2,550   (3)
Non-GAAP Operating Income $ 8,407     $ 10,125       $ 9,868     $ 12,499    

 

(1) $1.6 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.5 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of income.                           


(2) $0.2 million is included in total cost of revenue, $1.1 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.6 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of income.                                                                                                 
(3) Includes non-cash change in fair value of equity investments held in the ADTRAN, Inc. Deferred Compensation Program for Employees, all of which is included in selling, general and administrative expenses on the condensed consolidated statement of income.                                                                                   
(4) $1.9 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.5 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of income.                           


(5) $0.1 million is included in total cost of revenue, $1.1 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.6 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of income.                                                       
 

(6) Less than $0.1 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of income.                                                       
 

(7) $3.5 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $1.0 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of income.             
 

(8) $0.3 million is included in total cost of revenue, $2.3 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $1.2 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of income.                                                                                                 
(9) Less than $0.1 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of income.                                                                                                               
(10) $2.4 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $1.0 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of income.             
 

(11) $0.2 million is included in total cost of revenue, $2.2 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $1.2 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of income.                                                                                                 
(12) $0.1 million is included in selling, general and administrative expenses and $0.2 million is included in research and development expenses on the condensed consolidated statements of income.                                                                                                                           

 

 

Supplemental Information

Reconciliation of Net Income and Earnings per Common Share Basic and Diluted

to Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Earnings per Common Share Basic and Diluted

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in table in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

    Three Months Ended
March 31,		       Nine Months ended
September 30,		    
    2022     2021       2021     2020    
Net Income   $ 2,143     $ 5,086       $ 1,016     $ 5,982    
Acquisition-related expenses, amortizations and adjustments     2,123       2,384         4,453       3,429    
Stock-based compensation expense     1,888       1,808         3,781       3,615    
Restructuring expenses           8         2       309    
Deferred compensation adjustments(1)     (140 )     546         (995 )     814    
Pension expense(2)     85       275         174       553    
Valuation allowance related to deferred tax assets     4,289       (727 )       12,368       1,958    
Tax effect of adjustments to net income     (680 )     (1,243 )       (1,185 )     (2,195 )  
Non-GAAP Net Income   $ 9,708     $ 8,137       $ 19,614     $ 14,465    
                             
Weighted average shares outstanding basic     49,123       48,449         49,110       48,393    
Weighted average shares outstanding diluted     49,809       49,426         49,813       49,225    
                             
Earnings per common share - basic   $ 0.04     $ 0.10       $ 0.02     $ 0.12    
Earnings per common share - diluted   $ 0.04     $ 0.10       $ 0.02     $ 0.12    
                             
Non-GAAP earnings per common share - basic   $ 0.20     $ 0.17       $ 0.40     $ 0.30    
Non-GAAP earnings per common share - diluted   $ 0.19     $ 0.16       $ 0.39     $ 0.29    

 

(1) Includes non-cash change in fair value of equity investments held in deferred compensation plans offered to certain employees.

(2) Includes amortization of actuarial losses related to the Company's pension plan for employees in certain foreign countries.                                                                                                                                                  


The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Adtran Holdings, Inc.
901 Explorer Boulevard
35806 Huntsville
United States
Internet: www.adtran.com
ISIN: US00486H1059
WKN: 892015
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Munich, Stuttgart; Nasdaq
EQS News ID: 1412975

 
