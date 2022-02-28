|
28.02.2022 08:55:44
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG announces completion of acquisition and change of management board of FinPro AG
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG
/ Key word(s): Investment/Cryptocurrency / Blockchain
The Management Board of Advanced Blockchain AG (Frankfurt, primary market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) announces the complete acquisition of FinPro AG. This is in follow up to a July 22nd, 2021 announcement stating this as Advanced Blockchain's intention. Having previously held 49.5% of the shares of FinPro AG, Advanced Blockchain AG is now the sole shareholder. The acquisition was completed exclusively through the issuance of shares in Advanced Blockchain AG.
For more information about Advanced Blockchain AG and its various projects and investments, please visit: https://www.advancedblockchain.com/.
