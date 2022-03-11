DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG completes 7-figure investment in the 150 million dollar financing round of blockchain network, NEAR Protocol

DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG / Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain/Expansion

Advanced Blockchain AG completes 7-figure investment in the 150 million Dollar financing round of blockchain network, NEAR Protocol



11.03.2022 / 10:04

Advanced Blockchain AG (Scale Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) has made a 7-figure investment, via a subsidiary, into NEAR protocol's 150 Million USD financing round. The round was led by Three Arrows Capital with participation from Mechanism Capital, Dragonfly Capital, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Alameda Research, among other leading VCs in crypto.



Advanced Blockchain is thus investing in a leading and rapidly growing blockchain and smart contract platform, which generates added value for its users through the increasing demand and use of its native tokens and service offerings. The investment round was reserved exclusively for institutional investors and therefore Advanced Blockchain was able to secure special terms related to the purchase price. In this way, Advanced Blockchain AG showcases how it indirectly enables its shareholders to invest in promising projects at attractive conditions.



"I'm delighted that we are delivering on our aspiration to provide access to cutting-edge Web 3 and DeFi infrastructure and opportunity for the everyday investors." says Simon Telian - Chief Investment Officer of Advanced Blockchain AG



"Our investment is of high strategic value for Advanced Blockchain as the NEAR protocol is designed to support the development of rapidly scalable, interoperable and usable decentralized applications." adds Richard Malone for the investment team



More in-depth information regarding this investment and Advanced Blockchain's thesis can be found in the latest article published on blog.advancedblockchain.com



About NEAR protocol

NEAR is a blockchain platform, like Ethereum and Polkadot. The special feature is that the protocol combines all three important basics of the infrastructure for applications, namely decentralization, security and scalability. The NEAR protocol has the sixth largest developer community of any major blockchain project, resulting in significant growth potential for the platform and its ecosystem.



About Advanced Blockchain AG

Advanced Blockchain AG is a venture builder and investor in the blockchain industry with an extensive team of analysts, developers, programmers, economists and mathematicians dedicated to developing the future of Web 3.0. Group-wide, the team consists of more than 160 employees worldwide, covering various disciplines enabling the firm to innovate in different ecosystems of the industry.



For more information about Advanced Blockchain AG and its various projects and investments, please visit: https://www.advancedblockchain.com/.

