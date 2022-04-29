|
29.04.2022 09:01:32
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG confirms consolidated net income of more than 5 million euros
|
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG
/ Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain/Annual Results
Advanced Blockchain AG (Scale Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) releases its consolidated financial statement for the year 2021. According to unaudited figures, Advanced Blockchain was able to close the year 2021 as expected with a significantly improved consolidated net profit of more than 5 million EUR.
29.04.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Advanced Blockchain AG
|Scharnhorststraße 24
|10115 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+4930403669510
|Fax:
|030403669511
|E-mail:
|info@advancedblockchain.com
|Internet:
|www.advancedblockchain.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0M93V6
|WKN:
|A0M93V
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1339223
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1339223 29.04.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!