DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG confirms consolidated net income of more than 5 million euros

Advanced Blockchain AG confirms consolidated net income of more than 5 million euros



Advanced Blockchain AG (Scale Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) releases its consolidated financial statement for the year 2021. According to unaudited figures, Advanced Blockchain was able to close the year 2021 as expected with a significantly improved consolidated net profit of more than 5 million EUR.



According to the unaudited consolidated financial statements prepared by the Management Board, consolidated sales of 17,862 thousand EUR (previous year: 1,547 thousand EUR) were generated in the 2021 financial year, with consolidated net income amounting to 5,317 thousand EUR (previous year: 9 thousand EUR). The reported consolidated equity increased to 12,047 thousand EUR (previous year: 2,121 thousand EUR).



In the fiscal year 2021, Advanced Blockchain AG focused on the fast-growing decentralized financial (DeFi) sector and continues to expand its business - including other areas of the decentralized economy - in the current year.



The updated business description, as well as a detailed investor update are linked on the company website (https://blog.advancedblockchain.com/advanced-blockchain-ag-investor-update-q1-2022/).



The 2021 audited consolidated financial statements will be published during the coming month, and the Annual General Meeting will be held virtually on June 30 in Berlin.

About Advanced Blockchain AG:

Advanced Blockchain AG is a venture builder and investor in the blockchain industry with an extensive team of analysts, developers, programmers, economists, and mathematicians dedicated to developing the future of Web 3.0. Group-wide, the team consists of more than 200 members, covering various disciplines enabling the firm to innovate in different ecosystems of the industry.



For more information about Advanced Blockchain AG and its various projects and investments, please visit: https://www.advancedblockchain.com/.

