DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG lists in the Scale segment of the German Stock Exchange - Leading Web3 and Blockchain pioneer opens up to the broader stock exchange audience

DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG / Key word(s): Expansion/Cryptocurrency / Blockchain

Advanced Blockchain AG lists in the Scale segment of the German Stock Exchange - Leading Web3 and Blockchain pioneer opens up to the broader stock exchange audience



03.03.2022 / 09:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



After five years of rapid growth, Advanced Blockchain AG (Scale Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) is moving to the "Scale" growth segment of Deutsche Börse AG.



Since its listing on the primary market Börse Düsseldorf on 14.10.2020, Advanced Blockchain Group has expanded rapidly and now employs over 160 people across 6 continents.



In 2021, Advanced Blockchain AG made a significant number of investments and incubated multiple impactful projects. Two months into 2022, the portfolio has already expanded through further investments into promising blockchain protocols and Web3 infrastructure projects. Advanced Blockchain AG and its subsidiaries are expected to advance the vision of Web3 and help accelerate further adoption.



Advanced Blockchain does not function only as an investor. It also has developed internal technological competence that allows it to provide support and incubation for projects from the idea to growth stage.



"Through an investment in Advanced Blockchain AG, our shareholders have the opportunity to benefit from our unique early-stage deal flow, which is otherwise only available to an exclusive group of investors with the corresponding industry expertise. For example, in 2017 we were able to secure an early-stage investment in Polkadot, which reached a value in the double-digit millions and funded further early-stage investments within the group of companies." says management board member and CIO of Advanced Blockchain AG, Simon Telian



With its expertise in diverse blockchain ecosystems, Advanced Blockchain is one of the fastest-growing tech companies in the industry. The business is diversified across Web3 and Blockchain projects at all different phases, that each have different revenue streams. As such, the company is already profitable and is able to continuously generate further profits.



"The Scale listing allows greater visibility to institutional investors, and thus further expands our market base, transparency, and liquidity in the stock," says Michael Geike, management board member and CEO of Advanced Blockchain AG.



Advanced Blockchain's upgraded listing to the Scale segment has far-reaching implications which will provide shareholders with even more transparency. These include consolidated annual and bi-annual reports, support from a Deutsche Börse Capital Market Partner, and ongoing research reports. In line with the rapid operational development of the company, public relations and shareholder communications will be increased to ensure and communicate the success of Advanced Blockchain in the future.

About Advanced Blockchain AG:

Advanced Blockchain AG is a venture builder and investor in the blockchain industry with an extensive team of analysts, developers, programmers, economists and mathematicians dedicated to developing the future of Web 3.0. Group-wide, the team consists of more than 160 developers worldwide, covering various disciplines enabling the firm to innovate in different ecosystems of the industry. For more information about Advanced Blockchain AG and its various projects and investments, please visit: https://www.advancedblockchain.com/.

03.03.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de