DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG: Portfolio company FINPRO AG enters into NFT cooperation agreement with leading photo agency group action press AG

Advanced Blockchain AG (Scale Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) announces that its portfolio company FINPRO AG (finpro.de) has entered into a cooperation framework agreement with the leading European photo agency group action press AG (Düsseldorf, ISIN DE000A3ESE35).



Subject of the contract is a non-exclusive cooperation regarding the realization of art projects in the non-fungible token sector. Under the artistic direction of world-class creators, innovative NFT projects are to be implemented based on material from the action press catalog of over 150 million images. FINPRO - the subsidiary of Advanced Blockchain AG specialized in the field of tokenization - will be responsible for the development of smart contracts and frontends for the NFT projects, the UI design and parts of the marketing as part of the cooperation.



To underpin the intended long-term character of the cooperation, the parties have agreed on compensation for services already provided by FINPRO in the form of shares of action press AG equivalent to a six-figure euro amount. In addition, FINPRO will participate in revenues from NFT projects arising from the cooperation in a significant double-digit percentage amount.



"Digital uniqueness - introduced by NFTs - is a technological innovation revolutionizing our virtual interactions from the ground up - with the recent NFT boom being an early expression of a megatrend just getting started." says Simon Telian, Managing Director and CIO of Advanced Blockchain AG.



"We at FINPRO are pleased to support action press as a provider of high quality media content and publisher of this series of NFT projects by enabling participating artists to turn their creative ideas into reality as NFT without restrictions through our technical expertise in tokenization," says Roman Praetor, CEO of FINPRO AG.



About FINPRO AG:

FINPRO AG (www.finpro.de) develops concepts and realizations for blockchain-based representation, management and trading of digital assets, securities and other abstract assets (e.g. NFT) with a focus on tokenization.



About Advanced Blockchain AG:

Advanced Blockchain AG is a venture builder and investor in the blockchain industry with an extensive team of analysts, developers, programmers, economists and mathematicians dedicated to developing the future of Web 3.0. Group-wide, the team consists of more than 200 members, covering various disciplines enabling the firm to innovate in different ecosystems of the industry.



For more information about Advanced Blockchain AG and its various projects and investments, please visit: https://www.advancedblockchain.com/.

05.04.2022

