DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG receives 5% of all tokens for the incubation of the Bribe protocol

DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG / Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain/Expansion

Advanced Blockchain AG receives 5% of all tokens for the incubation of the Bribe protocol



31.01.2022 / 08:54

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Advanced Blockchain AG (Frankfurt, primary market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) through a subsidiary and alongside Composable Labs, incubated the Bribe protocol and received 5 Million Bribe tokens, representing a 5% stake of the total token supply. Advanced Blockchain received the tokens for the deployment of consulting and development resources.



Recently, the Bribe protocol successfully closed a funding round at a valuation of 25 million USD. A total of 4 million USD was raised. Bribe's fair launch token sale was just completed where the project raised an additional $1.52M USD through 1.02 million $BRIBE. $BRIBE is now trading on one of the most prominent decentralized exchanges with a medium-sized daily volume in the seven figures. The price at the time of writing is sitting at 2.06 which currently equates to a value of 10.3 million USD for Advanced Blockchain's stake of 5M Bribe tokens. Since this project has just recently launched and began trading on the exchanges we expect volatility.



The investment in the Bribe protocol is of high strategic value to Advanced Blockchain as the innovative protocol creates synergies with other portfolio companies within the Advanced Blockchain ecosystem.



The addition of Bribe Token to Advanced Blockchain's portfolio supports their mission of being a driving force in the Web 3.0 ecosystem. Advanced Blockchain continues to provide resources to help teams develop solutions like Bribe. Advanced Blockchain benefits through the value creation and long-term success of incubated token projects, which are expected to generate a significant return on investment. More information about this DGAP and Bribe can be found in a blog on the Advanced Blockchain website.



About Bribe:

The Bribe protocol allows token holders to benefit from their voting rights. These voting rights come with the ownership stake from holding tokens in decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) such as Aave. Governance in the blockchain can be viewed similarly to shareholder voting rights. The Bribe protocol monetarily incentivizes token holders to participate in the governance process in a fair and transparent manner. Learn more about Bribe at https://www.bribe.xyz.



More about Advanced Blockchain AG:

Advanced Blockchain AG is a venture builder and investor in the blockchain industry equipped with a comprehensive team of researchers, developers, auditors, economists, and mathematicians dedicated to engineering the future of Web 3.0. The group has more than 160 developers worldwide spanning diverse disciplines that equip Advanced Blockchain AG to innovate in multiple ecosystems across the industry.



Additional information on Advanced Blockchain AG and its other projects and investments can be found at www.advancedblockchain.com.

31.01.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

