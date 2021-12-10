DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG, Through its Subsidiary, Receives 7,000,000 Instrumental (STRM) Tokens

DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG / Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain/Expansion

Advanced Blockchain AG, Through its Subsidiary, Receives 7,000,000 Instrumental (STRM) Tokens



10.12.2021

Advanced Blockchain AG (Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) through a subsidiary has collaborated with Instrumental Finance (https://www.instrumental.finance/) and Composable Labs (https://www.composable.finance/) to develop and refine technology for the Instrumental Finance platform. As a result of this engagement, Advanced Blockchain's subsidiary was awarded 7,000,000 Instrumental Finance tokens (STRM) due to its role as a core contributor through the company's consultancy and software-as-a-service arm. The involvement in Instrumental Finance has generated considerable added value for Advanced Blockchain in a short period of time.



The STRM token is currently being traded on Sushiswap, one of the prominent decentralized exchanges in the blockchain space. Instrumental also closed a funding round this past Thursday, December 9th, raising 3.22m USD.



Instrumental Finance is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform that enables users to maximize their earnings for providing liquidity to exchanges. Leveraging Advanced Blockchain's portfolio company Composable Finance's cross-layer and cross-chain interoperability technology, Instrumental Finance creates new yield opportunities within the DeFi space by unlocking new opportunities for liquidity providers by bridging different ecosystems.



Advanced Blockchain believes the platform is well-positioned for success and that the delegated Instrumental Tokens will be a positive addition to its subsidiary's existing token portfolio. Advanced Blockchain is particularly excited to support Instrumental due to the recurring revenue it will generate for Composable Finance by leveraging its infrastructure.



The tokens allocated to Advanced Blockchain's subsidiary were derived from Instrumental Finance's own team allocation of tokens. This distribution is a direct result of the wide range of services provided to Instrumental Finance, most relevantly technical and organizational development support. In addition, Advanced Blockchain's research team will continue to work alongside the Instrumental team to ideate new ways of leveraging Instrumental to create new yield-baring opportunities for users.



In collaboration with Composable Labs, Advanced Blockchain will continue to support Instrumental Finance by providing its incubation services, perpetuating a partnership the organization believes to be mutually beneficial.



More about Instrumental Finance:

Providing liquidity is an important function in the DeFi space; it allows transactions of digital assets to quickly and easily be exchanged, while also providing the liquidity provider with earnings. However, there are many blockchains (and even different layers of blockchains) in DeFi, making it difficult for users to maximize their earnings from providing liquidity across all of these different, siloed platforms. Instrumental Finance leverages the interoperable infrastructure technology from Composable Finance (https://www.composable.finance/) to resolve this issue, providing liquidity providing position management tools to enable users to maximize earnings across various blockchains and layers.



More about Composable Labs:

Composable Labs is the incubation and testing arm for projects using the technology from Composable Finance . Composable Finance itself is a blockchain organization looking to make the DeFi ecosystem more unified, therefore streamlining the user experience and providing greater capital efficiency. This organization has developed novel technology that allows them to unite the currently disjointed blockchains and layers in DeFi, opening up an array of new use cases. More details about Composable Labs can be found here: https://0xbrainjar.medium.com/introducing-composable-labs-an-incubator-and-testing-ground-for-projects-using-composables-tech-b467d438142c.



More about Advanced Blockchain AG:

Advanced Blockchain AG is a venture builder and investor in the blockchain ecosystem equipped with a comprehensive team of researchers, developers, auditors, economists, and mathematicians dedicated to engineering the future of Web 3.0. Our team has more than 100 developers worldwide spanning disciplines that equip us to innovate in multiple ecosystems across the industry.



Additional information on Advanced Blockchain AG and its other projects and investments can be found at www.advancedblockchain.com.

