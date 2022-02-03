|
03.02.2022 16:01:30
DGAP-News: After admittance of 10,000 spectators Borussia Dortmund does not seek further judicial review for the time being
|
DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Legal Matter
Because the state of North Rhine-Westphalia has "overturned" the previous spectator restrictions in the current version of the CoronaSchVO NRW published today and is now allowing up to 10,000 spectators for major sports events in the current infection situation - subject to compliance with certain hygiene and infection protection regulations - Borussia Dortmund has today declared its main application for the admission of 25,000 spectators to be settled. The state of North Rhine-Westphalia has announced that it will join.
Dortmund, 03. February 2022
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations
|
1276521 03.02.2022
