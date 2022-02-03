DGAP-News: After admittance of 10,000 spectators Borussia Dortmund does not seek further judicial review for the time being

DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Legal Matter

After admittance of 10,000 spectators Borussia Dortmund does not seek further judicial review for the time being



03.02.2022 / 16:01

Because the state of North Rhine-Westphalia has "overturned" the previous spectator restrictions in the current version of the CoronaSchVO NRW published today and is now allowing up to 10,000 spectators for major sports events in the current infection situation - subject to compliance with certain hygiene and infection protection regulations - Borussia Dortmund has today declared its main application for the admission of 25,000 spectators to be settled. The state of North Rhine-Westphalia has announced that it will join.



With today's amendment to the CoronaSchVO NRW, the state legislature has fully followed BVB's auxiliary application for the admission of 10,000 spectators. From our point of view, it was therefore right and important to initiate the judicial summary proceeding.



In our opinion, however, the current (albeit increased) spectator limit is still not satisfactory or appropriate. BVB therefore expects further, reliable and predictable opening prospects for a number of additional spectators to be admitted in the near future because the main legal concerns have not been eliminated by the current version of the CoronaSchVO NRW. For example, completely different state regulations are already emerging nationwide, which continue to appear critical and incomprehensible, especially from the legal perspective of the principle of equal treatment. Again, among other things, the size of the Dortmund stadium with a total capacity of 81,365 spectators is not sufficiently taken into account in the overall context of the existing hygiene and infection protection concepts of BVB; the same applies to the verifiable individual and safe arrival and departure behavior of BVB and guest fans from the point of view of infection protection.



Borussia Dortmund is willing to conduct a joint and timely dialogue regarding further opening prospects with the federal state government and authorities. We continue to monitor the developments of the factual and legal situation and expressly reserve the right to initiate another judicial summary proceeding. Dortmund, 03. February 2022 Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

