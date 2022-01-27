DGAP-News: aifinyo AG: Q4 above plan and profitable growth in full year 2021

DGAP-News: aifinyo AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

aifinyo AG: Q4 above plan and profitable growth in full year 2021



27.01.2022 / 06:30

Total output up 41% to EUR 45.4 million

EBIT clearly positive at EUR 867 thousand, up EUR 3.4 million on 2020

Result for the year positive also after extraordinary expenses

Outlook 2022: Continued growth and expansion in the payment market

Dresden, 27 January 2022 - Following a strong fourth quarter, aifinyo AG has successfully closed the financial year 2021. In spite of the tighter COVID-19 measures, the operator of a cloud-based payment and liquidity management platform (including straightforward financing solutions) that is unique in Germany continued its growth also in the fourth quarter and achieved a clearly positive operating result (EBIT). In the fourth quarter, the B2B intech company increased its gross profit (total output less cost of goods and depreciation of leased assets) by 9% against the prior year quarter to EUR 2.09 million, thus continuing the dynamic trend of the first nine months of 2021 (Q1: EUR 1.88 million; Q2: EUR 1.94 million; Q3: EUR 2.06 million). This growth was driven by many new clients from fast-growing sectors such as technology and e-commerce.

Thanks to the gratifying performance in the fourth quarter, aifinyo returned to profitable growth in the year 2021 as a whole. Based on preliminary calculations, the tech company managed transactions worth EUR 269.2 million for its clients (2020: EUR 263 million). Total output increased by 41% from EUR 31.8 million to EUR 45.4 million, while the gross profit climbed 7% from EUR 7.5 million to EUR 8.0 million. The disproportionate increase in total output is thus continuing. This is mainly attributable to the pleasing high demand for finetrading solutions from e-commerce companies. aifinyo is among the leading providers in the fast-growing finetrading segment and should continue to benefit from this going forward.

The positive trend in 2021 continued also on the earnings side. In 2020, the company recorded declining revenues and a negative result for the year for the first time since its foundation in 2012 due to the strong adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, aifinyo returned to a positive operating result (EBIT) of EUR 0.87 million (2020: EUR -2.48 million). Earnings before taxes (EBT) improved from EUR -3.46 million to EUR 0.70 million. These figures do not include the extraordinary expenses of EUR 622,000 for the two capital increases in 2021 totalling approx. EUR 12 million. The slightly positive result for the year that was achieved even taking the extraordinary expenses into account exceeded the company's plan.



Outlook 2022: Growth and investment in cloud platform expansion

"In spite of the stricter COVID-19 measures, sales revenues and earnings clearly exceeded the prior

year period in the fourth quarter and were also at a very high level on an annual average. This makes us optimistic about the year 2022," says aifinyo Board member Stefan Kempf. "aifinyo has an ecosystem for the billing process including financing solutions and liquidity status that is unique in Germany. The market potential is huge, and in order to systematically exploit this, we continue to prioritize organic and inorganic growth as well as investments in product innovations."

In the current year, aifinyo plans to continue on its growth path. At the same time, exciting new developments are planned to support entrepreneurs even better. The B2B Fintech has already reached a first important strategic milestone in the first month of the new year: To expand the cloud platform for processing, financing and the payment of bills ("Smart Billment"), aifinyo reached an important strategic milestone last week, as aifinyo payments GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of aifinyo AG, obtained a licence for financial transfer transactions (ZAG) from the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). The ZAG licence is the basis for aifinyo to gradually expand the existing Smart Billment platform by adding a wide range of payment solutions. To complete its range of services, aifinyo also intends to apply for an e-money institution (EMI) licence. aifinyo will thus add a business account including credit card to its range of payment services and enter another highly attractive market.



About aifinyo

aifinyo is the reliable Smart Billment partner for entrepreneurs and freelancers when it comes to the automated processing, financing and payment of bills. The Fintech company operates a unique platform for bills and liquidity management including straightforward financing solutions for factoring, finetrading, leasing and receivables management. This way, aifinyo effectively supports businesses in all phases to grow and operate successfully.

aifinyo AG's shares (ISIN: DE000A2G8XP9) have been listed on Xetra as well as in the m:access, a market segment specifically for medium-sized companies within the Regulated Unofficial Market of the Munich Stock Exchange. The German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) supervises the aifinyo finance GmbH as a financial service provider and the aifinyo payments GmbH as a payment service provider.

For further information, visit



Responsible

aifinyo AG, John Alexander Rehmann (CMO)

Tiergartenstraße 8, 01219 Dresden

Tel.: 0351 / 896 933 10, e-mail: presse@aifinyo.de

