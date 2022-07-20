DGAP-News: aifinyo continues profitable growth in the first half of the year: EBIT +179%.

DGAP-News: aifinyo AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results

aifinyo continues profitable growth in the first half of the year: EBIT +179%.



20.07.2022 / 06:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



H1 2022: Transaktionsvolumen EUR 157,9 Mio. (+30%), Rohertrag EUR 5,9 Mio. (+55%)

Integration of Billomat progressing successfully

Outlook: Growth momentum expected to continue

Dresden/Berlin, 20 July 2022 aifinyo AG today released its approved consolidated financial statements for 2021, confirming the preliminary figures published in January. The B2B fintech has successfully developed operationally and strategically in 2021. After having to record revenue losses and a negative annual result in 2020 for the first time since the company was founded in 2012 due to Corona, the company has returned to its profitable growth course. At the same time, aifinyo has invested heavily in the technological development of its smart billment ecosystem. After a successful start to 2022, the positive development is expected to continue in the further course of the year.



The operator of a cloud-based platform for invoice and liquidity management, including uncomplicated financing solutions, which is unique in Germany, increased its transaction volume in the first half of 2022 by 30% from EUR 121.83 million in the same period of the previous year to EUR 157.90 million. Gross profit (total operating performance reduced by cost of goods sold and depreciation of leased assets), one of the company's most important key performance indicators, increased by as much as 55% to EUR 5.94 million in the first six months of the year. Despite one-off costs - including those for the acquisition of Billomat - aifinyo's earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) increased significantly and disproportionately. EBIT increased by 179% from EUR 0.25 million to EUR 0.70 million. Adjusted for one-off effects, EBIT was even EUR 0.88 million. Earnings before taxes (EBT) improved from EUR -0.18 million to EUR 0.32 million compared to the first half of 2021.



In addition to the pleasing operational development, aifinyo took an important strategic step in the first half of the year with the acquisition of Billomat. This expands aifinyo's ecosystem around the billing process of companies and the customer base was increased from about 2,000 to almost 10,000. In addition, there is considerable cross-selling potential.



aifinyo CEO Stefan Kempf: "The integration of Billomat has gone smoothly so far. After initially focusing on internal processes, we will be tackling the optimization of the joint IT infrastructure and cross-selling potential in the coming months. By giving Billomat customers access to aifinyo's financing solutions, for example, revenue per customer should increase significantly in the medium term."

aifinyo expects that while there are uncertainties due to the macroeconomic environment, the company's profitable growth should continue in the second half of 2022.



Overview of key figures (preliminary): in kEUR Q2/2021 Q2/2022 H1/2021 H1/2022 Transaction volume 65,885 83,304 121,834 157,895 Total output 8,786 10,909 16,452 20,919 Gross profit 1,943 2,787 3,824 5,941 EBIT incl. one-time effects 305 390 253 704 EBIT excl. one-time effects 305 488 253 881 EBT incl. one-time effects 34 194 -183 319 EBT excl. one-time effects 34 292 -183 495



About aifinyo

aifinyo is the reliable smart billing partner for entrepreneurs and freelancers to automate the billing, financing and payment of invoices. For this purpose, the fintech operates a unique platform around invoice and liquidity management including uncomplicated financing solutions in the areas of factoring, finetrading, leasing and receivables management. With Billomat, aifinyo also offers one of the leading cloud-based accounting systems in Germany, with which all invoice processes are handled simply and efficiently.

The shares (ISIN: DE000A2G8XP9) of aifinyo AG are listed on Xetra as well as in m:access, a market segment specifically for medium-sized companies within the Regulated Unofficial Market of the Munich Stock Exchange. The German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) supervises aifinyo finance GmbH as a financial services provider and aifinyo payments GmbH as a payment services provider.

For further information, visit



Responsible

aifinyo AG, John Alexander Rehmann (CMO)

Tiergartenstraße 8, 01219 Dresden

Tel.: 0351 / 896 933 10, e-mail:



Financial media & investor relations contact

Fabian Lorenz

Tel.: 0221 / 29831588, e-mail:

aifinyo AG today released its approved consolidated financial statements for 2021, confirming the preliminary figures published in January. The B2B fintech has successfully developed operationally and strategically in 2021. After having to record revenue losses and a negative annual result in 2020 for the first time since the company was founded in 2012 due to Corona, the company has returned to its profitable growth course. At the same time, aifinyo has invested heavily in the technological development of its smart billment ecosystem. After a successful start to 2022, the positive development is expected to continue in the further course of the year.The operator of a cloud-based platform for invoice and liquidity management, including uncomplicated financing solutions, which is unique in Germany, increased its transaction volume in the first half of 2022 by 30% from EUR 121.83 million in the same period of the previous year to EUR 157.90 million. Gross profit (total operating performance reduced by cost of goods sold and depreciation of leased assets), one of the company's most important key performance indicators, increased by as much as 55% to EUR 5.94 million in the first six months of the year. Despite one-off costs - including those for the acquisition of Billomat - aifinyo's earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) increased significantly and disproportionately. EBIT increased by 179% from EUR 0.25 million to EUR 0.70 million. Adjusted for one-off effects, EBIT was even EUR 0.88 million. Earnings before taxes (EBT) improved from EUR -0.18 million to EUR 0.32 million compared to the first half of 2021.In addition to the pleasing operational development, aifinyo took an important strategic step in the first half of the year with the acquisition of Billomat. This expands aifinyo's ecosystem around the billing process of companies and the customer base was increased from about 2,000 to almost 10,000. In addition, there is considerable cross-selling potential.aifinyo CEO Stefan Kempf: "The integration of Billomat has gone smoothly so far. After initially focusing on internal processes, we will be tackling the optimization of the joint IT infrastructure and cross-selling potential in the coming months. By giving Billomat customers access to aifinyo's financing solutions, for example, revenue per customer should increase significantly in the medium term."aifinyo expects that while there are uncertainties due to the macroeconomic environment, the company's profitable growth should continue in the second half of 2022.aifinyo is the reliable smart billing partner for entrepreneurs and freelancers to automate the billing, financing and payment of invoices. For this purpose, the fintech operates a unique platform around invoice and liquidity management including uncomplicated financing solutions in the areas of factoring, finetrading, leasing and receivables management. With Billomat, aifinyo also offers one of the leading cloud-based accounting systems in Germany, with which all invoice processes are handled simply and efficiently.The shares (ISIN: DE000A2G8XP9) of aifinyo AG are listed on Xetra as well as in m:access, a market segment specifically for medium-sized companies within the Regulated Unofficial Market of the Munich Stock Exchange. The German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) supervises aifinyo finance GmbH as a financial services provider and aifinyo payments GmbH as a payment services provider.For further information, visit www.aifinyo.de aifinyo AG, John Alexander Rehmann (CMO)Tiergartenstraße 8, 01219 DresdenTel.: 0351 / 896 933 10, e-mail: presse@aifinyo.de Fabian LorenzTel.: 0221 / 29831588, e-mail: lorenz@florenz-kommunikation.de

20.07.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

