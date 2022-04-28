|
28.04.2022 13:10:34
DGAP-News: aifinyo with successful operational and strategic performance in Q1/2022
|
DGAP-News: aifinyo AG
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results
Dresden, 28. April 2022 - aifinyo AG had a positive start to the year 2022. The operator of a cloud-based billing and cash management platform including straightforward financing solutions, which is unique in Germany, increased its transaction volume by 33% to EUR 74.6 million in the first quarter of 2022. In the first three months of the year, the B2B fintech company increased its gross profit (total output less cost of goods and depreciation/amortisation of leased assets) by 14% to EUR 2.15 million compared to the same period of the previous year. This means that aifinyo has continuously increased this key performance indicator on a quarterly basis since the Covid-related decline in the second and third quarter of 2020. On the earnings side, the trend is also clearly positive. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) improved from EUR -0.05 million in the prior year quarter to EUR 0.37 million in the first three months of this year, while earnings before taxes (EBT) rose from EUR -0.22 million to EUR 0.18 million.
"In spite of the well-known global challenges, aifinyo is well on track to continue its growth this year," says aifinyo Board member Stefan Kempf. "We will also continue to develop strategically - for instance with the integration of Billomat, which expands our eco-system for the corporate billing process and offers considerable cross-selling potential."
aifinyo and Billomat agreed to merge at the end of March. Billomat is a well-established brand in the market and provides thousands of entrepreneurs with cloud-based accounting software offering various functions for incoming and outgoing invoices. The merger will expand the range of services of both companies. Going forward, Billomat customers will also be given access to aifinyo's financing solutions such as finetrading.
By entering the billion-euro payment market, aifinyo made another important strategic step in the first quarter of the year. In January, aifinyo payments GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of aifinyo AG, obtained a licence for financial transfer transactions (ZAG) from the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). The ZAG licence is the basis for aifinyo to gradually expand the existing Smart Billment platform by adding a wide range of payment solutions. The first product - international transfers - was presented already in March. aifinyo thus offers companies an inexpensive and transparent alternative for making transfers outside the EU. Apart from low fees, clients also benefit from attractive exchange rates.
In the first quarter, aifinyo also presented the next element of its digital Smart Billment ecosystem: aifinyo cashflow provides entrepreneurs with professional cash management for a transparent overview of all accounts and transactions. Intelligent cash flow management allows to control liquidity in real time, reduces the administrative effort of invoice management and shows financing options in the event of an impending cash shortage.
The (unaudited) report for the first three months of 2022 is available at www.aifinyo.de/download.
About aifinyo
aifinyo is the reliable Smart Billment partner for entrepreneurs and freelancers when it comes to the automated processing, financing and payment of bills. The Fintech company operates a unique platform for bills and liquidity management including straightforward financing solutions for factoring, finetrading, leasing and receivables management. This way, aifinyo effectively supports businesses in all phases to grow and operate successfully.
aifinyo AG's shares (ISIN: DE000A2G8XP9) have been listed on Xetra as well as in the m:access, a market segment specifically for medium-sized companies within the Regulated Unofficial Market of the Munich Stock Exchange. The German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) supervises the aifinyo finance GmbH as a financial service provider and the aifinyo payments GmbH as a payment service provider.
For further information, visit www.aifinyo.de
Responsible
aifinyo AG, John Alexander Rehmann (CMO)
Tiergartenstraße 8, 01219 Dresden
Tel.: 0351 / 896 933 10, e-mail: presse@aifinyo.de
Financial media & investor relations contact
Fabian Lorenz
Tel.: 0221 / 29831588, e-mail: lorenz@florenz-kommunikation.de
28.04.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|aifinyo AG
|Tiergartenstraße 8
|01219 Dresden
|Germany
|Phone:
|0351 89693310
|E-mail:
|info@aifinyo.de
|Internet:
|https://www.aifinyo.de/
|ISIN:
|DE000A2G8XP9, DE000A3E5CQ8
|WKN:
|A2G8XP, A3E5CQ
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich (m:access), Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1338567
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1338567 28.04.2022
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu aifinyo AGmehr Nachrichten
|
28.04.22
|DGAP-News: aifinyo entwickelt sich in Q1/2022 operativ und strategisch erfolgreich (EQS Group)
|
28.04.22
|DGAP-News: aifinyo with successful operational and strategic performance in Q1/2022 (EQS Group)
|
21.03.22
|DGAP-Adhoc: aifinyo AG vor Zusammenschluss mit der Billomat GmbH & Co. KG (EQS Group)
|
11.03.22
|DGAP-News: aifinyo tritt mit Auslandsüberweisungen in den Milliarden-Markt Payment ein (EQS Group)
|
09.02.22
|DGAP-News: aifinyo erweitert Smart-Billment-Angebot um Liquiditätsmanagement-Tool (EQS Group)
|
01.02.22
|DGAP-News: aifinyo für den Handel mit Bio-Produkten zertifiziert (EQS Group)
Analysen zu aifinyo AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|aifinyo AG
|17,10
|-4,47%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison im Fokus: ATX und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- Gewinnmitnahmen an US-Börsen -- Asiatische Börsen schließen fester - Kein Handel in Japan
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Freitag sehr fest. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchten am Freitag Gewinne.