DGAP-News: aifinyo with successful operational and strategic performance in Q1/2022

DGAP-News: aifinyo AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results

aifinyo with successful operational and strategic performance in Q1/2022



28.04.2022 / 13:10

Q1 2022: Transaction volume +33%, gross profit +14% and clearly positive EBIT

Billomat takeover clearly strengthens the billing segment

Entry into billion-euro payment market with ZAG licence and international transfers

Dresden, 28. April 2022 - aifinyo AG had a positive start to the year 2022. The operator of a cloud-based billing and cash management platform including straightforward financing solutions, which is unique in Germany, increased its transaction volume by 33% to EUR 74.6 million in the first quarter of 2022. In the first three months of the year, the B2B fintech company increased its gross profit (total output less cost of goods and depreciation/amortisation of leased assets) by 14% to EUR 2.15 million compared to the same period of the previous year. This means that aifinyo has continuously increased this key performance indicator on a quarterly basis since the Covid-related decline in the second and third quarter of 2020. On the earnings side, the trend is also clearly positive. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) improved from EUR -0.05 million in the prior year quarter to EUR 0.37 million in the first three months of this year, while earnings before taxes (EBT) rose from EUR -0.22 million to EUR 0.18 million.



"In spite of the well-known global challenges, aifinyo is well on track to continue its growth this year," says aifinyo Board member Stefan Kempf. "We will also continue to develop strategically - for instance with the integration of Billomat, which expands our eco-system for the corporate billing process and offers considerable cross-selling potential."

aifinyo and Billomat agreed to merge at the end of March. Billomat is a well-established brand in the market and provides thousands of entrepreneurs with cloud-based accounting software offering various functions for incoming and outgoing invoices. The merger will expand the range of services of both companies. Going forward, Billomat customers will also be given access to aifinyo's financing solutions such as finetrading.



By entering the billion-euro payment market, aifinyo made another important strategic step in the first quarter of the year. In January, aifinyo payments GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of aifinyo AG, obtained a licence for financial transfer transactions (ZAG) from the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). The ZAG licence is the basis for aifinyo to gradually expand the existing Smart Billment platform by adding a wide range of payment solutions. The first product - international transfers - was presented already in March. aifinyo thus offers companies an inexpensive and transparent alternative for making transfers outside the EU. Apart from low fees, clients also benefit from attractive exchange rates.



In the first quarter, aifinyo also presented the next element of its digital Smart Billment ecosystem: aifinyo cashflow provides entrepreneurs with professional cash management for a transparent overview of all accounts and transactions. Intelligent cash flow management allows to control liquidity in real time, reduces the administrative effort of invoice management and shows financing options in the event of an impending cash shortage.

Q1 key figures (in euros): Q1/2021 Q1/2022 Transaction volume 55,949,591 74,591,006 Total output 9,808,972 13,347,160 EBIT -52,475 365,774 EBT -218,652 176,325

About aifinyo

aifinyo is the reliable Smart Billment partner for entrepreneurs and freelancers when it comes to the automated processing, financing and payment of bills. The Fintech company operates a unique platform for bills and liquidity management including straightforward financing solutions for factoring, finetrading, leasing and receivables management. This way, aifinyo effectively supports businesses in all phases to grow and operate successfully.

aifinyo AG's shares (ISIN: DE000A2G8XP9) have been listed on Xetra as well as in the m:access, a market segment specifically for medium-sized companies within the Regulated Unofficial Market of the Munich Stock Exchange. The German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) supervises the aifinyo finance GmbH as a financial service provider and the aifinyo payments GmbH as a payment service provider.

Responsible

aifinyo AG, John Alexander Rehmann (CMO)

Tiergartenstraße 8, 01219 Dresden

Financial media & investor relations contact

Fabian Lorenz

