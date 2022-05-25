DGAP-News: AIXTRON Annual General Meeting 2022 / All Resolutions approved by large majority / Dr. Stefan Traeger newly elected to the Supervisory Board / Dividend of EUR 0.30 resolved

DGAP-News: AIXTRON SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend

AIXTRON Annual General Meeting 2022 / All Resolutions approved by large majority / Dr. Stefan Traeger newly elected to the Supervisory Board / Dividend of EUR 0.30 resolved



25.05.2022 / 16:58

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





AIXTRON SE Virtual Annual General Meeting 2022

All Resolutions approved by large majority / Dr. Stefan Traeger newly elected to the Supervisory Board / Dividend of EUR 0.30 resolved

Herzogenrath, May 25, 2022 Shareholders of AIXTRON SE (FSE: AIXA, ISIN DE000A0WMPJ6), a world leading provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry, today approved all resolutions presented by the Executive Board and Supervisory Board at this year's 25th Annual General Meeting.

With a large majority, shareholders approved the actions of the members of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board for fiscal year 2021. Dr. Stefan Traeger, Chairman of the Executive Board of JENOPTIK AG and Mr. Kim Schindelhauer, current Chairman of the Supervisory Board, were (re-)elected to the Supervisory Board of AIXTRON SE also by a large majority.

A dividend of EUR 0.30 per no-par value share entitled to dividend was resolved and the remuneration report, which was presented for approval for the first time, was accepted by the majority of shareholders. KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft was elected as the new auditor for the financial year 2022.

Further resolutions

Furthermore, the following additional agenda items were resolved by the 25th Annual General Meeting of the Company:

- Expansion of the Supervisory Board to six members

- New authorization to acquire treasury shares

- Creation of new Authorized Capital 2022

- Creation of new Conditional Capital 2022

Close to 64 percent of AIXTRON SEs share capital was represented at the shareholder meeting which was broadcasted live on the Internet in full.

Speech of the Executive Board and Presentation

The Executive Board's remarks on the results for fiscal year 2021 and the first quarter of 2022, as well as the Group's technologies, will be available shortly as a recording via www.aixtron.com/agm.

Contact

Guido Pickert

Vice President Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

fon +49 (2407) 9030-444

e-mail g.pickert@aixtron.com

About AIXTRON

AIXTRON SE is a leading provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry. The Company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Herzogenrath (near Aachen), Germany, with subsidiaries and sales offices in Asia, United States and in Europe. AIXTRON´s technology solutions are used by a diverse range of customers worldwide to build advanced components for electronic and optoelectronic applications based on compound semiconductor materials. Such components are used in a broad range of innovative applications, technologies and industries. These include Laser and LED applications, display technologies, data transmission, SiC and GaN power management and conversion, communication, signaling and lighting as well as a range of other leading-edge applications.

Our registered trademarks: AIXACT®, AIXTRON®, , Close Coupled Showerhead®, EXP®, EPISON®, Gas Foil Rotation®, OptacapTM, OVPD®, Planetary Reactor®, PVPD®, STExS®, TriJet®

For further information on AIXTRON (FSE: AIXA, ISIN DE000A0WMPJ6) please visit our website at: www.aixtron.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements regarding the business, results of operations, financial condition and earnings outlook of AIXTRON. These statements may be identified by words such as may, will, expect, anticipate, contemplate, intend, plan, believe, continue and estimate and variations of such words or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assessments, expectations and assumptions, of which many are beyond control of AIXTRON, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Should these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of AIXTRON may materially vary from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. This could result from a variety of factors, such as actual customer orders received by AIXTRON, the level of demand for deposition technology in the market, the timing of final acceptance of products by customers, the condition of financial markets and access to financing for AIXTRON, general conditions in the market for deposition plants and macroeconomic conditions, cancellations, rescheduling or delays in product shipments, production capacity constraints, extended sales and qualification cycles, difficulties in the production process, the general development in the semi-conductor industry, increased competition, fluctuations in exchange rates, availability of public funding, fluctuations and/or changes in interest rates, delays in developing and marketing new products, a deterioration of the general economic situation and any other factors discussed in any reports or other announcements , in particular in the chapter Risks in the Annual Report, filed by AIXTRON. Any forward-looking statements contained in this document are based on current expectations and projections of the executive board based on information available the date hereof. AIXTRON undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless expressly required to do so by law.

This document is an English language translation of a document in German language. In case of discrepancies, the German language document shall prevail and shall be the valid version.