|
02.12.2021 11:16:16
DGAP-News: All for One Group acquires cloud specialist blue-zone to expand its customer experience expertise and its own product business
|
DGAP-News: All for One Group SE
/ Key word(s): Takeover/Takeover
All for One Group acquires cloud specialist blue-zone to expand its customer experience expertise and its own product business
- All for One Group to acquire blue-zone, Germany's leading provider of offline sales force mobilisation
- Sales and service apps for cloud & mobile computing to expand the Group's customer experience portfolio
- Cloud-based product development expertise to strengthen All for One Group's product business
- Contract governing the acquisition of all shares in blue-zone AG has been signed
Filderstadt, 2 December 2021 - All for One Group SE, leading consulting and IT group based in Filderstadt, has signed a contract governing the acquisition of all shares in blue-zone AG. The acquisition of the Rosenheim-based cloud specialists will expand the customer experience portfolio of All for One Group to include mobile, cloud-based solutions for managing the sales force. The multiple award-winning product development experts - Microsoft Azure evangelists right from the very beginning - are also set to drive the Group's own product development progress. All for One Group and blue-zone have already been working together in the field of CX for numerous years. The acquisition will further strengthen this collaboration and expand product business. By agreement between the parties, the purchase price is not being disclosed. The acquisition is being funded from cash flow.
blue-zone AG is Germany's leading provider of offline sales force mobilisation and an acknowledged expert in cloud-based product development based on Microsoft Azure. In 2020, the company generated sales of EUR 2.2 million and profitable earnings (EBIT) with its team of around 20 employees.
The certified Microsoft partner's core business is the development of digital sales and services systems for cloud & mobile computing. The best-known product developed by the Rosenheim-based experts is polumana(R) evo, their mobile field force automation app which is used by major global corporations - such as the FÖRCH group of companies based in Neuenstadt whose staff of 3,500 employees includes 2,000 field sales experts alone - to manage their sales force. The sales and service app, which can provide huge volumes of data both online and offline while seamlessly connecting back office and sales force, is made available by blue-zone in the highly scalable, secure and high-performing Azure cloud. Microsoft is just one of those to acknowledge the outstanding innovative competence based on Microsoft Azure, and named blue-zone AG Partner of the Year in Germany back in 2015.
Acquisition will benefit not just All for One Group's CX activities
Focus is also on All for One Group's own product business
As Lars Landwehrkamp, CEO of All for One Group, summarises: »The acquisition is a win-win situation for everyone involved. I see huge synergies and am delighted about our newest addition to the Group. 2021 was a strong year. After our purchases of SNP Poland and Swiss ASC Group, blue-zone AG perfectly rounds off our successful acquisitions this year«.
About All for One Group SE
https://www.all-for-one.com/ir-english
Contact:
All for One Group SE, Nicole Besemer, Head of Investor Relations & Treasury, Tel. 0049 (0)711 78807-28, E-Mail nicole.besemer@all-for-one.com
02.12.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|All for One Group SE
|Rita-Maiburg-Straße 40
|70794 Filderstadt-Bernhausen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)711 78 807-28
|Fax:
|+49 (0)711 78 807-222
|E-mail:
|nicole.besemer@all-for-one.com
|Internet:
|www.all-for-one.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005110001
|WKN:
|511000
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1253715
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1253715 02.12.2021
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!