DGAP-News: All for One Group acquires cloud specialist blue-zone to expand its customer experience expertise and its own product business

DGAP-News: All for One Group SE / Key word(s): Takeover/Takeover

All for One Group acquires cloud specialist blue-zone to expand its customer experience expertise and its own product business



02.12.2021 / 11:16

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





All for One Group acquires cloud specialist blue-zone to expand its customer experience expertise and its own product business

- All for One Group to acquire blue-zone, Germany's leading provider of offline sales force mobilisation

- Sales and service apps for cloud & mobile computing to expand the Group's customer experience portfolio

- Cloud-based product development expertise to strengthen All for One Group's product business

- Contract governing the acquisition of all shares in blue-zone AG has been signed

Filderstadt, 2 December 2021 - All for One Group SE, leading consulting and IT group based in Filderstadt, has signed a contract governing the acquisition of all shares in blue-zone AG. The acquisition of the Rosenheim-based cloud specialists will expand the customer experience portfolio of All for One Group to include mobile, cloud-based solutions for managing the sales force. The multiple award-winning product development experts - Microsoft Azure evangelists right from the very beginning - are also set to drive the Group's own product development progress. All for One Group and blue-zone have already been working together in the field of CX for numerous years. The acquisition will further strengthen this collaboration and expand product business. By agreement between the parties, the purchase price is not being disclosed. The acquisition is being funded from cash flow.

blue-zone AG is Germany's leading provider of offline sales force mobilisation and an acknowledged expert in cloud-based product development based on Microsoft Azure. In 2020, the company generated sales of EUR 2.2 million and profitable earnings (EBIT) with its team of around 20 employees.

The certified Microsoft partner's core business is the development of digital sales and services systems for cloud & mobile computing. The best-known product developed by the Rosenheim-based experts is polumana(R) evo, their mobile field force automation app which is used by major global corporations - such as the FÖRCH group of companies based in Neuenstadt whose staff of 3,500 employees includes 2,000 field sales experts alone - to manage their sales force. The sales and service app, which can provide huge volumes of data both online and offline while seamlessly connecting back office and sales force, is made available by blue-zone in the highly scalable, secure and high-performing Azure cloud. Microsoft is just one of those to acknowledge the outstanding innovative competence based on Microsoft Azure, and named blue-zone AG Partner of the Year in Germany back in 2015.

Acquisition will benefit not just All for One Group's CX activities

»By acquiring blue-zone we are, of course, expanding our Group customer experience portfolio. We see enormous potential for mobile, cloud-based sales force management solutions both among our 3,000 customers and in the marketplace in general. However, it is not just about CX competence. blue-zone is a product developer and at home in the cloud. We want to benefit from their expertise and drive the progress of our product business together with blue-zone«, is where Michael Zitz, Chief Sales Officer at All for One Group, sees the advantages of the acquisition.

Focus is also on All for One Group's own product business

»Our partnership over the past years in customer experience has already shown how well blue-zone and All for One Group complement each other. The customer base at All for One Group is huge nowadays. We are looking forward to enhancing the sales force performance of All for One Group customers and to leveraging the strong market potential of our solutions through All for One Group's sales organisation. Our new area of collaboration focusing on cloud-based product development is both exciting and promising, and we want to make a strong contribution. After all, product business is right up our street«, explains Dr Richard Mayr, Management Board member of blue-zone AG.

As Lars Landwehrkamp, CEO of All for One Group, summarises: »The acquisition is a win-win situation for everyone involved. I see huge synergies and am delighted about our newest addition to the Group. 2021 was a strong year. After our purchases of SNP Poland and Swiss ASC Group, blue-zone AG perfectly rounds off our successful acquisitions this year«.

About All for One Group SE



All for One Group SE is taking its customers' competitiveness in the digital world to the next level. The Group unites strategic and management consulting, process consulting, industry insight and technology expertise, IT consulting and services under one roof. With market leading business software solutions based on SAP, Microsoft and IBM together with more than 2,500 experts, All for One Group SE orchestrates all aspects of competitive strength: strategy, business model, customer & employee experience, new work, big data & analytics, but also IoT, artificial intelligence or cybersecurity & compliance and intelligent ERP as the digital core. The leading consulting and IT group supports more than 3,000 clients from Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Poland in their business transformation.

All for One Group SE achieved sales of EUR 373 million in financial year 2020/21 and is listed in the Prime Standard on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

https://www.all-for-one.com/ir-english

Contact:All for One Group SE, Nicole Besemer, Head of Investor Relations & Treasury, Tel. 0049 (0)711 78807-28, E-Mail nicole.besemer@all-for-one.com